Days Gone PC Game Download For Free
Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Deacon St. John is a former outlaw biker who now lives in the desert. He's a bounty hunter looking for a reason to survive in this land of death. You can either scavenge abandoned settlements to find valuable equipment or join other survivors trying to make a living by fair trade…or more violent means. The WORLD is beautiful and extremely ambient. You will be captivated by the beauty and isolation of the open roads. When you are out there, you feel lonely and desperate.
