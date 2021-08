Wells Fargo has floated the bitcoin fund to be managed by both firms and will receive a sales cut through two of its own subsidiaries. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) launched on Thursday a passive Bitcoin investment fund for its most wealthy clientele, according to filings from the SEC. The multinational financial services company has become the latest megabank to offer crypto investments to high-net-worth individuals. For this initiative, Wells Fargo is enlisting the services of New York Digital Investment Group LLC, and Franklin Square Holdings, L.P. (FS Investments). The partners called the new fund “FS NYDIG Bitcoin Fund I, LP”.