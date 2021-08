While Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond is coming to an end, the one thing that is not going to change is Bond being a cinematic experience. While many bigger movie properties such as Star Wars have been seen to make a move to capture a portion of the booming streaming market, Barbara Broccoli has made it clear that even with Amazon's MGM buyout making Bond a prime option for a transition to TV, there will be no Bond TV shows or spin-offs anytime in the near future. As the franchise approaches its 60th anniversary, it will be business as usual when Bond next returns to the big screen after No Time To Die.