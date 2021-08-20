What Is Zilliqa (ZIL)?

Ripple is a payment processing network that was created to meet the requirements of the financial services sector. XRP, a cryptocurrency designed to operate on the Ripple network, has regularly ranked 5th in cryptocurrencies in terms of market value. Ripple refers to both a cryptocurrency (XRP) and also an open transaction network via which that money may be exchanged. It is a decentralized, open-source payment method that is currently under development. According to the ripple system’s website, the system aims to allow individuals to break free from the “walled gardens” of financial networks – i.e., credit cards, financial institutions, PayPal, and other organizations that limit access through fees, currency conversion costs, and processing delays.