Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What Is Zilliqa (ZIL)?

coinspeaker.com
 4 days ago

This guide focuses on the Zilliqa protocol and ZIL token, launched in 2017. So far, the platform has found real-world utility across various industries such as finance, digital advertising, and gaming. Ethereum (ETH) was the first public blockchain to employ a consensus algorithm known as sharding. This allows transactions and...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Smart Contracts#Foreign Currency#Zil#Btc#Zilliqa Transactions#Eth#Tps#Zilliqa Token
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Publishing platform Substack now accepts Bitcoin payments

An integration with payment processor OpenNode will allow content platform Substack to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments on-chain and use the Lightning Network. In a Monday announcement, OpenNode said it had partnered with Substack “to make it easy for writers and publications to get paid in Bitcoin.” According to OpenNode and Substack, the integration will only be available to “a select group of crypto-focused publications” on the platform.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

What Is Stacks (STX)?

Here is a guide provided for our readers to understand all there is to know about Stacks, a Bitcoin-integrated platform which seeks to curtail the scalability issues faced with BTC. Bitcoin (BTC) being the first and most successful of all cryptocurrencies has won the hearts of users through the exclusive...
Currenciescoinspeaker.com

Utopia P2P Introduces Anonymous USD Stablecoin Backed by DAI

Utopia, a decentralized, peer-to-peer ecosystem, the development of which was begun covertly in 2013 and released officially in November of 2019, providing access to secure and surveillance resistant communication and finance, this month launches Utopia USD stablecoin, UUSD. The UUSD stablecoin is built upon Utopia’s serverless, peer-to-peer blockсhain, that currently...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

GoMining Token: A Simple Approach to Cryptocurrency Mining

Token backed by real, constantly growing assets with daily income paid to its owner. Over 80% of the entire Bitcoin mining operation is dominated by 10 mining pools, churning out billions of hash output by the second, with massive pools of computing power. This type of activity makes it impossible...
Commodities & Futureinvezz.com

Is Zilliqa a good buy opportunity in August 2021?

Zilliqa has selected crypto custody service Onchain Custodian to secure its network's assets. Zilliqa ZIL/USD has advanced from $0.08 above $0.11 since the beginning of August, and the current price stands around $0.10. As the Zilliqa ecosystem continues to grow, Zilliqa announced that it had selected Singapore-based crypto custody service Onchain Custodian to secure its network’s assets.
MarketsPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

What Is Ripple (XRP) And How It Is Different from Bitcoin?

Ripple is a payment processing network that was created to meet the requirements of the financial services sector. XRP, a cryptocurrency designed to operate on the Ripple network, has regularly ranked 5th in cryptocurrencies in terms of market value. Ripple refers to both a cryptocurrency (XRP) and also an open transaction network via which that money may be exchanged. It is a decentralized, open-source payment method that is currently under development. According to the ripple system’s website, the system aims to allow individuals to break free from the “walled gardens” of financial networks – i.e., credit cards, financial institutions, PayPal, and other organizations that limit access through fees, currency conversion costs, and processing delays.
MarketsMotley Fool

What Is Ergo (ERG), and Should You Buy It?

This blockchain combines the best of Bitcoin with the best of Ethereum. The price of Ergo (ERG) has skyrocketed recently. It's more than doubled in the last week, and is up almost 2,000% since the start of the year, according to CoinMarketCap data. But what is it, and what does...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Cardano IDO Pioneer Kick.io to Hold Public Sale on ExMarkets Launchpad

KICK.IO, a pioneering decentralized fundraising platform on the Cardano blockchain is set to conduct its token’s public sale on ExMarkets, an emerging IDO launchpad. Scheduled to hold on September 16, the Kick.io token sale will make a major milestone for the protocol, as the Cardano blockchain is on track to launch the Alonzo Upgrade, a network shift that will usher in numerous smart contracts on the scalable network.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

SifChain Lists on AscendEX

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the SifChain token (ROWAN) under the pair USDT/ROWAN on Aug 24 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of its latest listing, AscendEX will join together with the team at SifChain to launch two limited-time promotional events, running from Aug 24, 1:00 p.m. UTC to Aug 31, 12:00 a.m. UTC. These exclusive events will offer participants a chance to win pooled rewards worth up to 120,000 USDT.
Cell Phonescryptoglobe.com

Internet of Things (IoT): Is This the New Catalyst for Blockchain Technology?

The globe is changing swiftly as individuals and organizations adopt digital ecosystems and smart technologies. This paradigm shift has given rise to the fourth industrial revolution, also dubbed 4IR. Ideally, the 4IR ushers in an era where digitally connected products can automatically communicate hence the concept of smart cities and homes.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

What Is CANSLIM and How to Use It?

The guide explains the basics of the CANSLIM strategy. Investors can utilize it to accurately identify stocks with high growth potentials. The strategy has been able to out-perform the benchmark averages both in the short term and in the long term. CANSLIM is a bull market trading strategy for identifying...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Dissecting Launchpads: Concept, Monetization, Vetting, CeFi vs DeFi

According to a study by Bloomberg which explored the ICO market of 2017 and the outcomes of all the ICOs conducted, the following was determined: approximately 78% of ICOs were identified as scams; 4% failed, 3% had gone dead and only 15% went on to trade on an exchange. In dollar value, people lost about $1.3b to scam ICOs and $624m went to those that had ‘gone dead’.
Marketscryptoticker.io

What are Reserve Rights (RSR)?

Reserve Rights was launched in May 2019. Nevin Freeman, co-founder of the platform has launched quite successful tech startups such as Paradigm Academy, Metamed, and RIABiz. In addition, the platform has received backing from investors such as Coinbase Ventures, co-founder of PayPal. The Reserve Rights (RSR) token has several objectives,...
Palo Alto, CASFGate

Hashcash's Billbitcoins Technology to be Implemented by Ethiopian Fintech for Domestic Fund Transfer

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Global payment processing software, Billbitcoins, announces its collaboration with Ethiopian fintech. Billbitcoins is to provide the technology powering a domestic fund transfer project. Billbitcoins, a HashCash product, offers their payment processing architecture for the project targeting the unbanked community in their country. The project would make use of crypto tokens to securely transfer funds to another part of the country.
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.
ComputersTimes Union

IBM's new microchip developed in Albany boosts artificial intelligence

ALBANY - IBM unveiled a new high-powered computer chip developed in Albany that it says is the first-ever designed to efficiently use artificial intelligence to perform high-volume, complex tasks such as banking transactions while simultaneously scanning them for fraud - before the transactions are completed. The new chip, called the...
SoftwareCSO

BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence Offerings Accelerate Mainframe Modernization

BMC Software has been doubling down on z/OS mainframe software products and services. The acquisition of Compuware brings mainframe application development and DevOps capabilities, while the acquisition of RSM Partners (now BMC Mainframe Services) adds mainframe software and security knowledge and services. The acquisitions have expanded BMC's mainframe footprint, strengthening the company's ability to compete in heavily contested mainframe software markets.
Softwarepower-technology.com

ReversingLabs Leverages AI to Mitigate Software Supply Chain Attacks

Concept: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based cybersecurity startup ReversingLabs has unveiled static analysis and file reputation services to combat the growing threat of software supply chain attacks. Its platform detects and analyzes file and binary-based threats on the web, mobile, email, cloud, and app development in industries such as software, financial services, defense, retail, and insurance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy