Florida could get billions of dollars from the new federal infrastructure bill that currently is working its way through Congress. The U.S. Senate approved $1 trillion for infrastructure construction and improvements on Aug. 10. The bill now heads to the U.S. House for approval and then, if passed, to the desk of President Joe Biden in the coming weeks. Included in the total are funds dedicated to roads, bridges, airports, ports and other non-transportation infrastructure like power, water and broadband.