Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Lawyer Calls Attack Probe 'Sensational Tabloid Fodder'

By Emma Nolan
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The star's attorney Mathew Rosengart said the investigation is "nothing more than a manufactured 'he said she said.'"

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
541K+
Followers
56K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Kenneth Lonergan
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcbs Tv#Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Injury That Changed Everything For Britney Spears

For a period of time in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Britney Spears was on top of the world. She went from being a Mouseketeer to being a pop superstar, and fans ate up her success at every turn. In 2001, Spears gave an interview to "Good Morning America"...
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

Britney Spears has made a major change to her religion

Britney Spears has announced that she is now a member of the Catholic Church. Spears posted a video on Instagram Thursday where she explained that she has converted to Catholicism. The post included a short video where Spears walks around, as well as a photo that shows her in a blue dress, which she allegedly wore to church.
Los Angeles, CAnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Britney Spears Is Under Investigation

Britney Spears has been making headlines over the past couple of months as she fights for her freedom in court. Back on June 23, the pop star, who has been under a conservatorship since 2008, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that her father, Jamie Spears, and her management team, have been abusing her, according to transcripts published by CNN. On July 14, Britney made another virtual court appearance in which she reiterated her desire to remove her father from control, according to Reuters. "Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy," she said.
PetsPage Six

Britney Spears’ dogs returned after housekeeper took them

Britney Spears has her dogs back, according to a report. The “Toxic” singer’s dogs were removed from her home about two weeks ago, when a concerned housekeeper apparently believed they were sick and brought them to a vet. One of the pups was allegedly close to death and both were...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Drew Barrymore reveals why she stayed silent on Britney Spears' battle

Drew Barrymore has explained why she chose to remain silent on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle rather than joining the #FreeBritney social media movement. Drew Barrymore deliberately stayed silent on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. The 46-year-old actress has opened up on the 'Toxic' hitmaker and her legal battle after it was...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Britney Spears Is Feeling Like a 'Sexy MF' in New Dancing Video

Britney Spears is bringing "Sexy" back with her latest Instagram dance video. In the clip posted late Friday (Aug. 13), Spears is seen in a sheer, lacy bodysuit dancing against a yellow backdrop to Prince and the New Power Generation's "Sexy MF." The funky track was the lead single from Prince's Billboard 200 top five 1992 album, which was titled after his famous, unpronounceable "love symbol."
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Suggests Her Dad Dissipated Her Fortune

Britney Spears’ new lawyer is putting up a fight for his famous client, seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. On Monday, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion seeking to appoint an accountant, Jason Rubin, to take over as conservator of her estate. In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart details reasons as to why the elder Spears should not be involved with his daughter’s conservatorship, and suggests that he has “dissipated” the singer’s multi-million dollar fortune. Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears has “profited handsomely” from the conservatorship, noting his...
CelebritiesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

Jamie Spears Alleges Britney Spears Needs ‘Psychiatric Hold’

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, made startling claims regarding his daughter's health in new court filings. On Friday (Aug. 6), Jamie's team filed new court documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the notes, Jamie claims that Britney's current temporary personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, called him last month to suggest that the singer be put under a 5150 psychiatric hold.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears’ social media break

Britney Spears is taking a small break from social media. The ‘Piece of Me’ hitmaker – who is currently battling to end her conservatorship – has announced to her fans that she will be posting on Instagram “a little less from now on”. She wrote: “In a system where I’ve...
RelationshipsPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, denies they were secretly married and divorced

Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, put an end to rumors that he married and subsequently divorced the pop star secretly in 2012. Rumors began swirling last week after Tuesday’s episode of "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" saw co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray pour over an accounting report in Spears’ conservatorship case that implied she was receiving legal consultation to dissolve a marriage at the time. However, speaking to Extra’s Billy Bush, Trawick denied that he and Spears ever tied the knot.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Leaks Voicemails of Her Pleading to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears' controversial former manager, Sam Lufti, has leaked what he claims are voicemails of the singer begging to be released from her conservatorship, sharing the audio on Instagram this week. Lufti told Page Six that he "has leaked them in the past" but was reposting the voicemails amid the renewed attention surrounding Spears' conservatorship case.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Britney Spears Net Worth: Our Clearest Picture Yet

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case rages on as the pop star and her new lawyer attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, and replace him with someone new. Recently revealed court documents connected to the case have shed new light on the singer’s finances and given us a clearer picture than ever to determine just how much Spears is worth. This sort of information is notoriously hard to come by and even harder to verify, which is why this latest treasure trove of legal documents are so invaluable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy