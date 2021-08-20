Ahmed TwaijCovid vaccine booster shots for Americans show the rich getting richer, again
The federal government’s call Wednesday for Americans vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna to get third Covid-19 shots has triggered a global backlash, as developing countries are rightly concerned that it will aggravate vaccine shortages. The World Health Organization equated the booster shots with handing out extra life jackets to those who already have them while leaving people without them to drown.www.nbcnews.com
