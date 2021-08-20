Ahmed TwaijCovid vaccine booster shots for Americans show the rich getting richer, again

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor finds roughly two-thirds of U.S. adults (67%) saying they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with an additional 3% saying they will get vaccinated as soon as they can, as of July 27th. Three in ten adults (31%) remain unvaccinated. Those who remain unvaccinated include 10% who say they want to “want and see” how the vaccines work for other people before getting vaccinated, 3% who say they will get a vaccine “only if required” to do so for work, school, or other activities (down from 6% in June), and 14% who say they will “definitely not” get the vaccine.