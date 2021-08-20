Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Ahmed TwaijCovid vaccine booster shots for Americans show the rich getting richer, again

By Ahmed Twaij, journalist, filmmaker, doctor
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government’s call Wednesday for Americans vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna to get third Covid-19 shots has triggered a global backlash, as developing countries are rightly concerned that it will aggravate vaccine shortages. The World Health Organization equated the booster shots with handing out extra life jackets to those who already have them while leaving people without them to drown.

NBC News

Pfizer
Health
Pharmaceuticals
Public Health
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Is the COVID vaccine dangerous? Many unvaccinated Americans, mostly Republicans, falsely believe vaccine is more hazardous than the coronavirus, survey finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor finds roughly two-thirds of U.S. adults (67%) saying they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with an additional 3% saying they will get vaccinated as soon as they can, as of July 27th. Three in ten adults (31%) remain unvaccinated. Those who remain unvaccinated include 10% who say they want to “want and see” how the vaccines work for other people before getting vaccinated, 3% who say they will get a vaccine “only if required” to do so for work, school, or other activities (down from 6% in June), and 14% who say they will “definitely not” get the vaccine.
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Take It From Them: Americans Hospitalized With Covid Regret Not Getting the Vaccine

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine spent months preaching vaccine skepticism to his followers in Nashville. It seems like many of them listened. Tennessee has experienced a dramatic spike in the Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant has swept the nation, with the case rate ballooning over 220 percent over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times.
Reuters

Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A third dose of Pfizer (PFE.N)'s COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The data were presented...
Public Healthwabcradio.com

70% of Americans Have Received at Least One Covid-19 Vaccination

Wash. DC (AP)-A month later than he had hoped, 70% of Americans have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, missing the July 4th target date set by Pres. Joe Biden. The 70% goal comes a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Early COVID-19 vaccinations may have prevented almost 140,000 US deaths

The impact of the vaccination campaigns in the United States varies among states. Without COVID-19 vaccinations, researchers estimate that the death toll would have been 1.2 times higher than the current level. More research is necessary to promote vaccination equity among different population groups and to assess the effectiveness of...
PharmaceuticalsMother Jones

Boosters Before the World Is Vaccinated Isn’t Just Unjust. It Could Prolong the Pandemic for Everyone.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. As the Delta variant spreads across the country, and breakthrough cases among vaccinated people are on the rise, health officials in the United States are rolling out plans for booster shots—even as much of the world waits for their chance at the first shot.

