PM has third COVID-19 shot as Israel extends booster campaign

By Maayan Lubell
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40 year-olds in Kfar Saba, Israel August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received a third shot of Pfizer/BioNtech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, after Israel extended its booster campaign for people over 40 to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant.

New cases in Israel have surged since Delta's emergence and Bennett, 49, has sought to avoid an economically painful national lockdown by ramping up third doses.

People over 60 began receiving third doses in July, before the minimum age of eligibility was dropped to 50. Health Ministry officials cited waning immunity and Delta's high infectiousness.

The Health Ministry said on Friday boosters would now be administered to people over 40 whose second shot was at least five months ago. It recommended teachers, health workers, carers of the elderly, and pregnant women of all ages have the shot.

The United States has announced plans to offer booster shots to all Americans, citing data showing diminishing protection. Canada, France and Germany have announced booster campaigns. read more

"If you go get vaccinated with a third shot, we will be able to avoid a fourth lockdown," Bennett said before he was shown live on social media receiving his shot. He said Israel would share its data.

Over 1 million of Israel's 9.3 million population has received a third shot, which an Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday was 86% effective in preventing infection.

Israeli health officials have said they are seeing initial signs that the booster campaign may be slowing the rate at which cases are climbing. read more

About 1 million eligible Israelis have not taken any dose of the vaccine and severe cases have been climbing, though few fully vaccinated 40 to 50-year-olds have fallen seriously ill.

Studies have shown the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing serious illness but its effectiveness against new infections fell as the Delta variant spread.

There is no consensus among scientists and health agencies that a third dose is necessary.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday current data did not indicate a need for boosters, and that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up.

Pfizer Inc has said its vaccine's efficacy drops over time and that a third dose showed significantly higher neutralising antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Beta and Delta variants.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
WorldPosted by
North Denver News

COVID-19 Cases in Israel Rise Despite Third Shot for Those Over 60 |

JERUSALEM – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has just added Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to its list of places where travel is not recommended because of growing rates of COVID-19. On Monday, for the first time since February, Israel documented just under 6,000 new cases, almost 400 of them serious. The increase comes despite Israel’s decision to give a third vaccination to all adults over 60.
PharmaceuticalsDaily Record

COVID vaccine booster rollout: When can you get a third shot?

The Biden administration Wednesday announced all fully vaccinated American adults should prepare to get a booster shot eight months after their last dose to bolster immunity against COVID-19. The news comes amid a massive summer wave of infections across the country, even in the highly immunized Bay Area, and around the world driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

A Third COVID Shot? FDA Authorizes Booster For Immunocompromised Individuals

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized individuals with weakened immune systems to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement came late on Thursday and applies to people with organ transplants, certain cancers, or other immunocompromising disorders. These individuals could get a booster from either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, the FDA said.
Public HealthKUTV

Third booster shot recommended with rising breakthrough COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three US Senators announced Thursday, they tested positive for COVID-19, all three are also fully vaccinated. The Senators are in the spotlight, but breakthrough cases while once rare, are growing nationwide and here in Utah as new data shows the vaccine’s effectiveness appears to wane over time.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Bennett, Netanyahu, Call MK Ben Gvir Who Contracted Corona

Otzma Yehudit Chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday was brought to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with worsening symptoms of the coronavirus. His office sent out a message saying the MK is feeling well and is fully conscious (They didn’t say he was joking with his doctors, but it was understood).
EducationThe Jewish Press

Coronavirus Cabinet to Decide Sunday on Opening Day for Israeli Schools

Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet is set to vote at its meeting Sunday on final details of a plan to open the public school system. Representatives from various elements in the education sector are expected to attend the meeting, according to The Jerusalem Post. Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said in...
Pharmaceuticalspix11.com

COVID booster vaccine: ‘Definitely need a third shot,’ doctor says

NEW JERSEY — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is pushing to fully approve Pfizer’s two-dose coronavirus vaccine. That approval could happen as early as Monday, according to the New York Times. The vaccine has been distributed under emergency-use authorization, and full approval is expected to help put vaccine mandates...
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

US Donates 500K Doses of Moderna Vaccine to Palestinian Authority

The United States government has donated and delivered half a million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinian Authority citizens living in Judea, Samaria and Gaza. Instead of investing in vaccines, the Palestinian Authority chooses to pay millions of dollars in annual salaries to jailed terrorists with their “Pay to Slay” policy, working on the assumption that an international donor would eventually step in to buy the doses for them.
Public Healthfollowsouthjersey.com

U.S. Health Officials: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Should Get Third Booster Shot Eight Months After Second Dose

SOUTH JERSEY — On Wednesday, top government officials announced that Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can receive a third booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine. The effort to put third shots in arms will begin September 20 with healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other elderly citizens who were vaccinated first.

