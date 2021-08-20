Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Pixel 6: 3 reasons to be excited for Google's new smartphone

By Andrew Hoyle
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle's new smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, made their first official debut earlier this month just a few weeks before the tech giant unveiled the Pixel 5A. We still have a lot to learn about the upcoming Pixel 6, but Google promises exciting features stemming from a brand-new camera system and Google's in-house developed Tensor system-on-a-chip. I, for one, am already excited about what Google's 2021 phone lineup can offer.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Smartphone#Android Smartphones#Tensor#Hdr#Pro#Snapdragon#Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

How Much Will the ‘iPhone 13’ Cost?

At this point, it’s fair to say that we know almost everything about this year’s upcoming iPhone lineup, from the specs to the overall design, but one piece of info that the rumour mill has been particularly quiet about this year is how much the new iPhone models are going to cost.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of

Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup is officially the best-selling smartphone lineup on the planet, and that really shouldn’t surprise anyone out there. These new iPhone models mark Apple’s first big smartphone redesign since 2017 when the iPhone X first debuted. Not only do Apple’s latest iPhones sport a new look, but it’s also actually a fairly substantial redesign. With that in mind, it’s not exactly a mystery why there’s so much pent-up demand for the iPhone 12. Three years of nearly identical iPhones will have that effect. Now, iPhone 13 rumors say Apple’s design will feature a few more differences. The...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Shot for Shot: Pixel 5’s awful zoom performance is why I’m excited for the Pixel 6 Pro

Google made a big splash in 2016 with its original Pixel, not necessarily in terms of sales, but in terms of showing what a smartphone camera could really be capable of. The company has held up its camera prowess for the most part in the time since, but some areas have fallen behind the competition. Zoom is perhaps the biggest area the Pixel 5 falls behind, and it’s why I’m crazy excited to get my hands on a Pixel 6 Pro.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

Is Google going to release a folding Pixel?

Samsung is getting to release its third-generation of folding devices in the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and to date, it’s one of the only major manufacturers that are currently exploring the space. Sure, some companies have dabbled with folding phones, but when it comes to companies that...
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Google Pixel 6's Tensor could be an unreleased Samsung Exynos chip

Google has made some huge waves by revealing some information about its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Key among those details was the announcement of the Google-designed Tensor system-on-chip. Neither of the Pixel phones will use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon silicon like previous models have. Instead, Google is...
Cell PhonesWired

Review: Google Pixel 5A 5G

The Google Pixel 5A 5G is here! For the third year in a row, Google proves you don't need to drop anything close to $1,000 for a great smartphone. With an unrivaled camera system, a large OLED screen, and nearly two days of battery life between charges it remains a killer deal at $450. Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu gives an overview of why the Pixel 5A is the best phone for most people.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 5a To Have A Rather Large Battery, It May Launch Tomorrow

The Google Pixel 5a is coming, there’s no doubt about that. As we’re getting closer to its launch date, more and more information is appearing. The latest leak brings us the Pixel 5a components, and as part of it, a rather large battery is tipped. On top of that, the phone’s launch date has been tipped as well.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Pixel 5a vs. Pixel 4a: What's the Difference?

Google's newest mid-range Pixel, the Pixel 5a, packs an impressive spec sheet and camera setup, and it replaces the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a 5G. The upgrades that Google has made to the phone make it a compelling upgrade from the mid-range Pixels of last year. In the US, the Pixel 5a could very well be the go-to mid-range Android smartphone.
Cell PhonesCNET

Google Pixel 5A vs. Pixel 4A vs. Pixel 3A: How the new phone compares to the old ones

Google just took the wraps off the Pixel 5A, the latest member of its budget-conscious A line of smartphones, which includes both the Pixel 4A and Pixel 3A. In the US and Japan, the Pixel 5A is available for preorders today on Google's online store. It will launch in those two countries on Aug. 26. The unlocked phone works on all major carrier networks in the US and Japan. In the US, the 5A will also be available through Google Fi.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google's Pixel 6 won't have a charger in the box

Like it or not, Google is following Apple and Samsung in ditching included chargers. The company has confirmed to The Verge that the Pixel 6 won't include a charger in the box. Like its peers, Google claims there's just no need — most people already have USB-C chargers, the company says.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Google's bargain Pixel 5a 5G rumored to arrive later this month

Google’s Pixel 5a 5G might be only a few short weeks from appearing on sale, although you’re probably going to want to moderate your excitement somewhat, as this isn’t likely to be an earth-shatteringly exciting phone. Instead expect a modest update to the existing Pixel 4a 5G, although that is no bad thing as Google’s A-series devices are always a joy to use.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

If You Don't Want To Spend $1,000 On A New Smartphone, Buy Pixel 5a

Ever since Google started releasing the Pixel a-series back in 2019 with the Pixel 3a, it has quickly won our hearts. It’s a really impressive phone, at $349 – or $449 in 2021. Giving us basically everything that we’d expect from a high-end Pixel, but at a much cheaper price tag. With all of these other smartphones coming out with prices of $999, it makes it tougher to fathom buying a new phone. And that’s why I’ve come to this conclusion:
Cell PhonesTennessee Tribune

Google Pixel 5a To Be Launched In August

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Google is planning to launch its latest flagship smartphone, Pixel 5a 5G, soon. Google is expected to unveil the smartphone as early as Aug. 17. Some new information and photographs of various parts of the device have been leaked. The upcoming device might look pretty much...
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

Google’s Pixel 5a is a faster, stronger mid-range remix

Daft Punk didn’t write electropop bangers to inspire Google’s development team. But the French duo’s 2001 anthem does aptly describe the Pixel 5a: Google's refreshed mid-range mobile is harder, better, faster and…goes longer. Far from a total overhaul, the improved Pixel gains IP67 water- and dust-resistance for greater durability. Its OLED display grows by half-an-inch to 6.34in, while the cell expands to a significantly beefier 4680mAh. With Extreme Battery Saver enabled, Google reckons it’ll be good for up to 48 hours on a single charge. There’s also a speedier Snapdragon 765G chip at its core, plus 5G connectivity for streaming full-fat house beats wherever you choose to groove. It’s set to hit shelves in Japan and the US on 26 August, priced at $449 – which is $50 less than its predecessor. Will it come to the UK? Only if we get lucky with supply chains around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy