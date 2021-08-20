MLB roundup: Seattle Mariners’ Ty France belts winning homer in 11th

Ty France hit a two-run homer with one out in the top of the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 9-8 Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers, who rallied from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, scored once in the bottom of the 11th on Brock Holt’s two-out single, but Andy Ibanez flied out to deep center field for the game’s final out.

Mitch Haniger added a three-run homer for the Mariners, who swept the three-game series with their American League West rivals.

Seattle built a 6-0 lead before the Rangers rallied, scoring once each in the fifth and sixth innings before a five-run ninth, capped by Jason Martin’s three-run homer off right-hander Diego Castillo with two outs to tie the score at 7-7.

Reds 6, Marlins 1

Joey Votto’s three-run homer highlighted a four-run fourth and Luis Castillo allowed just one run over seven innings as host Cincinnati beat Miami.

Jonathan India went 2-for-3 with an RBI double while Nick Castellanos and Kyle Farmer added two hits apiece for the Reds. Castillo (7-12) scattered eight hits over his seven innings, striking out seven and walking just one in snapping his personal two-game losing streak.

Right-hander Nick Neidert (1-2) allowed four runs and five hits over five innings for the Marlins, who fell to 21-41 on the road and lost their fourth straight after a four-game win streak.

Yankees 7, Twins 5

Luke Voit hit a two-run double in a four-run third inning and red-hot New York beat Minnesota at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees won their season-high seventh straight game and improved to 19-5 since dropping three of four at the Boston Red Sox. Kyle Higashioka added an RBI double and a two-run homer as the Yankees remained one game ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the first AL wild-card spot. New York’s Jameson Taillon (8-4) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He

Jake Cave homered, and Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double and an RBI single for the Twins, who opened a seven-game road trip against the Yankees and Boston.

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 2

Madison Bumgarner tossed a season-high eight solid innings and contributed an RBI single to lift host Arizona past Philadelphia for a three-game sweep.

Nick Ahmed and Josh VanMeter each doubled and drove in two runs and Christian Walker had two hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks. Bumgarner (7-7) allowed three hits and one run with five strikeouts and one walk.

Ronald Torreyes and Luke Williams had two hits apiece for the struggling Phillies, who dropped their fourth in a row. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler gave up seven hits and six runs in 6 2/3 innings. Wheeler (10-8) struck out seven and walked one.

Angels 13, Tigers 10

Max Stassi hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and Los Angeles scored 11 unanswered runs to erase an eight-run deficit and stun host Detroit.

Stassi drove in three runs and scored twice, while Brandon Marsh had two triples among three hits while also driving in three runs. Jared Walsh reached base five times and drove in two runs for the Angels, who trailed 10-2 after five innings.

Shohei Ohtani also reached four times while scoring twice and driving in a run and Phil Gosselin had three hits, including a solo homer, and drove in two runs.

Rays 7, Orioles 2

Rookie Shane McClanahan won for the fifth time in six starts and Brandon Lowe swatted his 29th homer as Tampa swept away Baltimore, pushing its season-high losing streak to 15 games in St. Petersburg, Fla.

McClanahan (8-4) sizzled over five innings and yielded five hits, one run and a walk. For the third time, the lefty fanned eight — matching his career high — in the series finale.

Lowe doubled and homered in the first two innings, with the deep shot extending his career-high total, and Randy Arozarena stretched his hitting streak to 11 games.

Athletics 5, White Sox 4

Sean Murphy, Matt Chapman and Matt Olson each homered, and Oakland rallied to defeat host Chicago.

Tony Kemp also had an RBI for Oakland, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Andrew Vaughn homered to lead the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez added an RBI double for Chicago, which won three of four games in the series.

Astros 6, Royals 3 (10 innings)

Aledmys Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, including the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning, as Houston defeated the Kansas City in the finale of a four-game series.

The Astros avoided the four-game sweep after allowing three come-from-behind wins by the Royals in the first three games.

Diaz worked a full count with the bases loaded before singling in the go-ahead run. Yuli Gurriel was placed at second to start the inning. He went to third on a single by Yordan Alvarez. Carlos Correa drew a walk before Diaz came up.

