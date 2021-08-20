Cancel
Rockford, IL

Winnebago County deputies cleared in fatal officer-involved shooting

By TRRT Newsroom
rockrivertimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD — There will be no criminal charges filed against two Winnebago County deputies who fatally shot 27-year-old Faustin Guetigo earlier this year. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said during a press conference Thursday that Guetigo was shot eight times April 10 inside his 2191 Bellwort Drive home. Hanley said a total of 12 shots were fired, 11 by Sgt. Joseph Broullard and one by Deputy Gabriel Eiten. He said forensic evidence did not determine if Eiten’s shot hit Gueitigo though, as Eiten and Broullard were both using a Glock 21 service weapon.

