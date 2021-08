Regulatory walls have been closing on Binance, the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange that’s been operating in total ignorance of financial regulations across the world. Now caught in a chokehold by regulators from Malaysia to the U.K. and even the Cayman Islands, the exchange is attempting to play catch up. It has now tightened its customer identification programs, but this came a little too late as some major investors had already pulled out of a $100 million funding round for its U.S. subsidiary.