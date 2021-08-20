Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What Is an eBook?

By Nona Blackman
Photo & Video Tuts+
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of eBooks has made the desire to self-publish achievable for many would-be writers. But exactly what is an eBook and how does it work? Today we'll give you our best and most concise answer and show you how easy it is for you to create your own eBook if you so desire.

design.tutsplus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebooks#Amazon Kindle#Envato Elements#Indd#A4#Indesign Ebook#Psd#Builderarch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturefullonapp.com

Your Guide to Choosing the Best Ebook Readers in the Market

Books have always been one of the greatest companions of mankind. There are geniuses who write books while the same thing is used to shape the save the lives of a large number of common people. No matter which position you occupy in this field, good books are going to help you anyway. Since the modern era of digital technology has made us use smart devices very much, book reading has also got a new taste. No one wants to carry heavy books in bags as there are Ebook reader capable of storing millions of books in a single device. This article will throw some light on the best Ebooks available in the market. Let us have a look at them.
Books & Literaturefreebies4mom.com

📚Free eBook: Wasted Words ($4.99 value)

“Some universal truths refuse to be ignored. Peanut butter and jelly are a match made in heaven. Spaghetti and meatballs are best friends forever. And guys like Tyler Knight don’t go for girls like Cam Emerson. She knew from the second she met him that he didn’t belong on her...
Books & Literaturefreebies4mom.com

🧶Free eBook: Clues in Calico ($5.99 value)

Clues in Calico (A Danger Cove Quilting Mystery, Book 3) $0.00. “For quilt appraiser Keely Fairchild, the opportunity to appraise more than a hundred quilts feels almost too good to be true. And then she learns the bad news: the quiltmaker was murdered and the police have no leads. Keely suspects that the quilts hold the key to the dead woman’s death as well as to her life. While looking for answers in the quilts, Keely uncovers a variety of suspects, including the greedy heir, a smarmy used-car salesman, a feuding neighbor, and even a rival quiltmaker. As if this project weren’t enough to complicate Keely’s quiet life, she’s also under a short deadline to find new meeting space for the quilters’ guild and she’s running out of time to decide whether to let charming local reporter Matt Viera into her life. Of course, those other problems may not matter if the quiltmaker’s killer strikes again, this time to prevent Keely from finding the clues in the calico.“
Books & Literaturefreebies4mom.com

🍷Free eBook: Aged for Murder ($0.99 value)

Aged for Murder (A Tuscan Vineyard Cozy Mystery, Book 1) $0.00. “When Olivia Glass, 34, concocts an ad for a cheap wine that propels her advertising company to the top, she is ashamed by her own work—yet offered the promotion she’s dreamed of. Olivia, at a crossroads, realizes this is not the life she signed up for. Worse, when Olivia discovers her long-time boyfriend, about to propose, has been cheating on her, she realizes it’s time for a major life change.
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Libby iOS app review: Free ebooks and audiobooks at your fingertips

Books are a great way to fill up your brain with fantastic ideas. However, they could also be responsible for emptying your pockets! As an avid reader on a budget, I am always on the lookout for free and legal ebook or audiobook sources. And if you are sailing in a similar boat, the Libby iOS app could be a great option to explore free titles.
Books & Literaturefreebies4mom.com

🚢Free eBook: The Brittle Sea ($3.99 value)

The Brittle Sea (The Brittle Saga Trilogy, Book 1) $0.00. “Magda Asparov, a young Ukraine woman, is betrothed to Matthew Turner, a callous American businessman. Magda’s passage to America is booked on the Titanic. On the Atlantic crossing, the ship hits an iceberg and Magda is knocked unconscious. Magda awakes onboard her rescue ship and discovers she has lost her memory.
Amazonbleepingcomputer.com

Master product and UX design with 5 ebooks from O’Reilly for $20

To become a true expert in product design, you need more than a creative mind and some Illustrator skills. Top professionals have a huge amount of knowledge, stretching from the psychology of color to project management. One of the best ways to soak up this information is by reading. The...
Petsfreebies4mom.com

🐶Free eBook: A Shot in the Bark ($3.99 value)

A Shot in the Bark (Lia Anderson Dog Park Mysteries, Book 1) $0.00. “A grieving artist, a smitten detective, a devious killer: You never know who you’ll meet at the dog park. Would you recognize a killer if you talked to one every day? Artist Lia Anderson doesn’t. Neither do...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

eBook: The Psychology of Cyber

‘Mega breaches’ might sound dystopian, but they’re becoming an all too familiar feature of the modern cyber crisis. Yet organizations are still relying on traditional techniques to prepare and exercise their workforces’ cyber crisis response. Enter micro-drilling: the modern alternative to tabletop exercising. In this eBook, we explore the psychology...
Technologytechbargains.com

Cloud Computing For Dummies eBook (2nd Edition) for Free

Tradepub is offering the Cloud Computing For Dummies eBook (2nd Edition) for Free. This is a $21 value. You simply need to fill out a short form and provide your email to get this offer. Digitally downloaded to your inbox. In a friendly, easy-to-follow style, Cloud Computing For Dummies, 2nd...
LifestylePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Make a Halloween Flyer

Want to learn how to make a Halloween flyer? In this tutorial, we'll create a Halloween costume contest flyer, and you could use these concepts to create any kind of Halloween event flyer you prefer. We'll also take a look at some Halloween flyer ideas. What You'll Need. Here's what...
Coding & ProgrammingPhoto & Video Tuts+

8 Best Free and Open Source Drawing Libraries in JavaScript

Images and animations are engaging, entertaining, and great for conveying information that would be hard to process and understand with just written words. This is true for pictures that you take with a camera as well as drawings that you create using your computer. In this post, I'll show you some of the best free and open source JavaScript drawing libraries.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Attacking a country with a hacked eBook: They find a vulnerability in Kindle

Imagine that you are the leader of a country that is in conflict with another and you want to undermine the morale of the millions of citizens of your enemy. Or you are part of a rebel / paramilitary group that wants to weaken the structures of a government. How would you do it? Many resort to weapons, physical intimidation tactics, destruction … But others are more subtle, and resort to cyber warfare.
Coding & ProgrammingPhoto & Video Tuts+

Using PHP urlencode and urldecode

Every now and then you will have to pass around URLs between different webpages and services. It sounds like a pretty easy task since URLs are basically just text strings, but things can sometimes get complicated. For example, sometimes you need to encode a URL in another URL, for example in a GET request!
Electronicsccm.net

What are AirTags?

Remember the time when you were wishing you had a way of tracking your keys or wallet? If you constantly struggle to find your small personal items, then Apple has some good news for you. The company has recently released their brand new product called Apple AirTag. But what are AirTags you may wonder? It’s a small device that will allow you to see where your valuable objects are at any time - read on to find everything you need to know about the most recent Apple gadget!
MySanAntonio

Did you get a free ebook for Kindle from Amazon? This new hacking method can access your bank details

The Israeli company Check Poin Software, specialized in cybersecurity , detected a flaw in Amazon's Kindle devices that was activated with a malicious ebook. Cybercriminals found a way to attack Kindle readers using their own features. With this they can take control of the device, delete the user's ebook library, make purchases or turn Kindle into a malicious 'bot', which would allow it to attack other devices on the user's local network, reports EuropaPress . However, the real danger is that it can steal the user's Amazon credentials and bank details.
MusicPhoto & Video Tuts+

Get Twice as Much Done in a Day With These 5 Simple Changes

People often ask me how I manage to do so many different things at once. Two bootstrapped businesses, a podcast, and now a book in the works! How do I find enough hours in the day?. I don’t work extra hours or skip my weekend plans. I work roughly 40...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to convert Serial Number to Date in Microsoft Excel

Trying to use an Excel Date and Time function, but Excel returns a serial number instead of date; this is because Excel stores dates and times in serial numbers in the backend; for instance, when you see a date such as 7/25/2021 or 21 July 2021, Excel will store these dates as numbers in the backend.
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Popular eBooks, digital audiobooks available for free 24/7 from the Lubbock Public Library

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:. As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library. Lubbock residents can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks, audiobooks and magazines free from the Lubbock Public Libraries. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, or visiting: libbyapp.com/library/Lubbock.
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Identify a Font

Trying to figure out how to identify a font? Whether you're working on how to identify a font on a website, how to identify a font in a logo, or how to identify a font by image, we'll help you get started. Learn about font basics and common font traits so you can narrow down your search and find what you need.

Comments / 0

Community Policy