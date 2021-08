The Wilson football season opener tonight at home against Warren could end up being one of the toughest tests for the Bruins this year. Kickoff is scheduled for 7. Warren went 5-0 in the spring season and come into the game with one of the best quarterbacks in California. Junior Nico Iamaleava threw for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in four games in the spring while completing 60 percent of his passes. The 6’5” star has scholarship offers from Alabama, USC, UCLA and other top universities.