‘Zalava’: First Trailer For Iranian Film Playing In Venice Critics’ Week & TIFF Midnight Madness

By Andreas Wiseman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26F2Ur_0bXZEQ0c00

EXCLUSIVE : Here’s your first trailer for Iranian drama-horror Zalava , which is playing in the Venice Critics’ Week, the independent and parallel section of the Venice Film Festival.

Set in 1978, the film hones in on the inhabitants of a small village in Iran called Zalava who claim there is a demon among them. Massoud, a young police officer who investigates the claim encounters an exorcist attempting to rid the village of the demon. When he arrests the exorcist on charges of fraud, the villagers revolt and anger escalates. Massoud and his lover, a government doctor, soon find themselves trapped in a cursed house, surrounded by villagers who believe they are both possessed by the demon.

After its Venice berth, the movie will head to TIFF in the midnight Madness section. LevelK is handling international sales.

The Kurdish and Persian language film was directed by Arsalan Amiri from a script by Ida Panahandeh, Amiri and Tahmineh Bahram. Cast comprises Navid Pourfaraj, Pouria Rahimi Sam, Hoda Zeinolabedin, Baset Rezaei, Shaho Rostami, Fereydoun Hamedi, Zahed Zandi and Saleh Rahimi.

Producers are Samira Baradari, Rouhollah Baradari for Touba Films.

