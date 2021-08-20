The Vale: Shadow of the Crown ditches the visuals to deliver audio-only adventure to Xbox and PC
Is gaming all about the visuals? Well, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is here to prove otherwise, providing an audio-focused gaming experience to Xbox and PC. Created in collaboration with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is Falling Squirrel’s attempt at proving that games do not need the most highly detailed, super fancy visuals ever in order to be a success. In fact, they don’t need any visuals at all.www.thexboxhub.com
