The Vale: Shadow of the Crown ditches the visuals to deliver audio-only adventure to Xbox and PC

Hades is one of the most popular indie games of recent history. With a bunch of nominations and awards under its belt, Supergiant’s crown jewel couldn’t be any brighter. And for those who’ve played it, the gameplay, story, and fantastic voice acting and music really make Hades something special. However, it can be hard to drop money on an indie game like this, especially for people who don’t like roguelites! So, with the recent announcement that it might be coming to Xbox Game Pass, will Hades be free for pass holders on PC?