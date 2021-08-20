Cancel
Movies

‘Reminiscence’ memorable as sci-fi, noir, romance mess

By James Verniere
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrade: C- In the futuristic film noir “Reminiscence,” Hugh Jackman plays a “Battles of the Border” combat veteran named Nick Bannister. In a lab-like office in a flooded Miami, Nick helps people relive their pasts by placing them in a liquid filled container with a device on their heads and other doodads. “You’re going on a journey,” he intones, sounding a lot like Rod Serling of “Twilight Zone” fame. “Your destination?” Well, in this case, it’s more like the “Inception” Ripoff Zone.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Rod Serling
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Daniel Wu
Person
Brett Cullen
Person
Angela Sarafyan
#Sci Fi#Rodgers And Hart#Reminiscence#Amc Boston Common#Brit#The Coconut Club#Orpheus#Eurydice
