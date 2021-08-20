‘Reminiscence’ memorable as sci-fi, noir, romance mess
Grade: C- In the futuristic film noir “Reminiscence,” Hugh Jackman plays a “Battles of the Border” combat veteran named Nick Bannister. In a lab-like office in a flooded Miami, Nick helps people relive their pasts by placing them in a liquid filled container with a device on their heads and other doodads. “You’re going on a journey,” he intones, sounding a lot like Rod Serling of “Twilight Zone” fame. “Your destination?” Well, in this case, it’s more like the “Inception” Ripoff Zone.www.bostonherald.com
