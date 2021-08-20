Cancel
'Ted Lasso' Recap: We'll Have What Ted's Having

By Alan Sepinwall
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Rainbow,” coming up just as soon as you have a ticket for Reba McEntire…. Early in “Rainbow,” Ted and the team are watching video of yet another Richmond loss in what increasingly feels like a wasted season for the club. Our hero suggests that the key to escaping the spiral is for the players to put their faith in communism — or rather, “rom-communism,” as in movies like When Harry Met Sally or The Wedding Planner. Why? As Ted explains, “Believing in rom-communism is all about believing everything’s gonna work out in the end.”

Reba Mcentire
Jason Sudeikis
