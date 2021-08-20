Cancel
China increases reward for people reporting illegal market activities

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s market regulator on Friday that it will increase the reward for people reporting illegal activities in the market to up to 1 million yuan ($153,831.95), as it seeks to tighten supervision.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said it was jointly issuing the measures with the country’s finance ministry and that they will take effect on Dec.1. ($1 = 6.5006 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

