Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Sweet Girl' Review: An Over-the-Top Anti-Big Pharma Brawler

By Nick Schager
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Pharma are killers, and they take a resounding beating, in “Sweet Girl” — literally. An actioner about a father who responds to personal tragedy by going on a bloodthirsty rampage with his teen daughter in tow, Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature debut is a giddily outlandish exploitation throwback, featuring Jason Momoa as a grieving bruiser whose answer for everything is violence, violence and more violence. Delivering the sort of R-rated macho carnage that was all the rage in the ’80s and ’90s, when it debuts on Netflix on Aug. 20.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Franklin
Person
Raza Jaffrey
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Ray Cooper
Person
Justin Bartha
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Anti#Brawler#Fbi#Fbi#Bioprime#Cnn#Mma#Asap Entertainment#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Who is in the cast of Sweet Girl on Netflix?

SWEET Girl is Netflix’s latest major motion picture. The film was released on August 20, 2021 and comes with a star-studded cast. Jason Momoa, 42, plays the role of Ray Cooper in Sweet Girl. The American actor and producer is most famously recognized for his roles in Aquaman and Conan...
MoviesRoger Ebert

Sweet Girl

You can immediately see why Jason Momoa not only signed up to play the lead in the action-revenge thriller "Sweet Girl" but also executive-produced it. It's a sprawling, bruising, sometimes convoluted, often emotionally exhausting drama with action sequences stitched into it. It's about a man trying to get revenge for his wife's death from cancer at the hands of a depraved and indifferent pharmaceutical company while his daughter (Isabela Merced) is pulled along by the currents of his rage. Momoa's character, ex-military guy Ray Cooper, feels like one of those soft-spoken, "All-American" character parts, the kind that's currently being played by an array of fortysomething Anglo guys in baseball caps. As such, it asserts Momoa, who is half-Native Hawaiian and part Native American, as a representative everyman, just as relatable as somebody like Mark Wahlberg or Matt Damon. And it gives Momoa, who gained fame as Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" and Aquaman, a chance to show us sides he hasn't presented yet—in particular the distress of an ordinary (though large and tough) man who has no superpowers or cavalry, and must go it alone against enemies that get away with murder because the system is set up to rubber-stamp their profit-making.
Moviesarcamax.com

'Sweet Girl' review: Jason Momoa action-thriller packs brawn and brains

"Sweet Girl" may appear to be your average action-thriller, but it proves itself to be anything but. Director Brian Andrew Mendoza's Pittsburgh-shot and -set film premiered Friday on Netflix. Everything about its first hour-plus would lead viewers to believe it's a slick but relatively standard revenge flick about a man who makes some unfortunate decisions after being pushed to the brink. There are chases, shootouts, hand-to-hand combat and even an attempt to flee the authorities that culminates on top of PNC Park.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Review: Sweet Girl is a Rudimentary Fugitive-On-The-Run Narrative With an Unoriginal Plot Twist

This goes without saying that the politics that surround the entire landscape of the hypocritical healthcare system and the pharmaceutical industry is ripe with heady material. Directors like Steven Soderbergh (Side Effects & Unsane) have explored it through genre convenience, albeit with mixed results. With Sweet Girl, producer turned debut director Brian Andrew Mendoza plots his fugitive-on-the-run story around one such pharmaceutical conspiracy.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Sweet Girl’ Review: Jason Momoa Actioner a Better Showcase for Isabela Merced

Where to start with a movie like “Sweet Girl?” Its co-screenwriter is Gregg Hurwitz, the scribe of the infamous 2017 feature “The Book of Henry,” and, really, “Sweet Girl” feels like a sister to that movie. Both features espouse a dark narrative rooted in the social issues of the day before a big right turn onto “Are You Kidding Me?” Avenue. Things get weird and that weirdness probably seemed unique to everyone involved.
Movieshypable.com

‘Sweet Girl’ movie review: Momoa brings action, Merced brings heart

Our Sweet Girl movie review is spoiler-free! Check out what we thought of this action thriller starring Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced. Right off the bat, one of the most difficult aspects of this Sweet Girl movie review will be to keep it spoiler-free. Suffice it to say there’s an interesting twist that could change your perception of events, and while I can’t talk about it here, it underlines everything I talk about in this article.
MoviesSlate

The Bananas Twist in Jason Momoa’s No. 1 Netflix Hit, Explained

Upon first glance, the new movie Sweet Girl does not really seem like the kind of movie that would have a mind-blowing twist. It stars Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper and Isabela Merced as his daughter Rachel, both of whom are left devastated after Amanda (Adria Arjona), Ray’s wife and Rachel’s mother, dies of cancer. A new drug that could have saved her life was pulled off the market after a larger company, BioPrime, pays them off in order to keep a monopoly on treatment. Ray blames BioPrime’s CEO, Simon Keeley (Justin Bartha), and thus a quest for justice begins.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Has A Pretty Funny Take When His Sweet Girl Co-Star Admits She Hasn't Seen Game Of Thrones

It would be fair at this point to call Jason Momoa an action star. He is, of course, known for playing Aquaman on the big screen, but he's also been in a number of television shows in the past decade plus of his career which see him fighting, grunting, leading armies and / or trying to survive ridiculously difficult situations. One of these includes the show which made the actor famous, HBO's mega hit Game of Thrones, where he was seen as Khal Drogo for only 10 episodes. Even though the role made Momoa a huge star, he had a pretty funny take when his Sweet Girl co-star, Isabela Merced, noted that she'd never seen GOT.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Sweet Girl Star Wants A Sequel To The Netflix Smash Hit

Looking at how Netflix operates, there was really no other outcome than Sweet Girl rocketing right to the top of the streaming service’s most-watched list. It’s a brand new in-house action thriller with a high concept premise and a proven star in the lead role, which is exactly the sort of criteria that guarantees success on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Wants To Make That Buddy Movie With Dave Bautista

Long before they became friends and co-stars, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista already had a shared connection via the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destoryer. The former was offered the role in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy but turned it down, paving the way for the former professional wrestler to swoop in and secure what was the gig that kick-started his Hollywood career in earnest.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy