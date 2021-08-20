A playground for all
HIBBING — A community playground accessible for all was officially dedicated at Greenhaven Elementary School (grades K-2) on Thursday, August 12. “At a time in this world when it is so important that we come together, what better occasion to do this than the grand opening of this beautiful inclusive playground,” Greenhaven Elementary School principal Carrie McDonald said. “We hope that this playground will teach life lessons of understanding, cooperation, and empathy for both children and adults of all abilities.”www.hometownfocus.us
Comments / 0