Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Facebook teams up with Indian firm to help provide loans to small businesses

By Sankalp Phartiyal
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfaDM_0bXZDX9U00

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Facebook is partnering with an Indian online lending firm to help provide loans to small domestic businesses, its country head said on Friday, as part of a push to bring more businesses to advertise on its platform.

The social media giant is joining hands with Indifi to help provide loans ranging from 500,000 rupees to 5,000,000 rupees ($6,719-$67,191) at annual interest rates of up to 20%, Ajit Mohan, Facebook India’s managing director, told a virtual news conference.

Facebook said it would pay off to bolster the small business economy in India as these companies will use its apps including Instagram and WhatsApp to boost their growth.

“We’re not looking to make money from this programme, we don’t have any revenue share... but we are hoping this creates growth in the industry that will eventually benefit us,” said Mohan, adding that Facebook had no monetary contribution towards the programme.

The loans are available to small businesses that have been advertising on Facebook or its group apps for at least 180 days. And, the programme could help drive more such firms to advertise on the social network and its apps which are highly popular in India.

India is a key growth market for Facebook with more than 410 million users, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the South Asian country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India, also benefiting from a ban on Chinese short video platform TikTok last year.

Last year, Facebook invested $5.7 billion in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms digital unit, which will allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of mom-and-pop stores.

Separately, WhatsApp has plans to deepen its partnership with banks to offer financial services such as pensions and insurance.

($1 = 74.4150 Indian rupees)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital India#Indian#Facebook India#South Asian#Chinese#Tiktok#Jio Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Small BusinessThe Independent

Facebook #BuyBlack summit to elevate black-owned small businesses

Facebook is holding a virtual conference called the #BuyBlack summit on Tuesday (August 24th) to provide more resources to black-owned small businesses. The summit aims to connect and celebrate black businesses which build on the social media giants' commitment to supporting black-owned brands. Rachael Hawk, small business marketing manager for...
BusinessEntrepreneur

This Fintech Startup Is Empowering Kirana Stores

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. During the pandemic one thing was conspicuous. Indians have well adapted to digital transactions and in near future don’t plan to return to cash transactions. The reason? Well for starters, it is convenient and fast and keeps a transaction history. Those who were not yet convinced were using digital payment mode regularly by the end of the last year, due to fear of contracting the fear by cash.
Businessdig-in.com

India considers allowing foreign direct investment in Life Insurance Corp

India is considering allowing foreign direct investment in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a person familiar with the matter, which could enable a single overseas investor to buy a large stake in the firm that’s headed for a mega-IPO. Any strategic investment would be subject to a cap, though it’s...
Businessfinextra.com

SME bank Recognise raises £14m

New SME bank, Recognise Bank, today announced a successful £14 million capital raise, including fresh investment from one of its existing shareholders. The capital raise means Recognise Bank has met the capital requirements set by the PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority), clearing the way for the removal of deposit-taking restrictions. Once...
BusinessWashington Post

India Is No Country for Dying Firms

A telecom carrier and a retailer are showing a mirror to India’s tryst with assisted corporate demise and rebirth. The image staring back is one of defeat snatched from the jaws of victory. As the five-year-old bankruptcy experiment flounders, blame it on what development scholars refer to as “isomorphic mimicry”: Emerging economies ape the form of successful Western institutions but leave them dysfunctional and devoid of content, almost guaranteeing their failure.
EconomyFlorida Star

India Inc Credit Outlook Turns Positive, Upgrades Rise: Rating Agency

MUMBAI, India — Credit Rating Agency Crisil Ratings has revised the credit quality outlook of India Inc for fiscal 2022 to positive from cautiously optimistic earlier, predicated on a sustained recovery in demand after the blip caused by the second wave of Covid-19 afflictions in the first quarter. The report...
EconomyTechCrunch

Indonesian D2C insurance marketplace Lifepal raises $9M Series A

Lifepal was founded in 2019 by former Lazada executives Giacomo Ficari and Nicolo Robba, along with Benny Fajarai and Reza Muhammad. The new funding brings its total raised to $12 million. The marketplace’s partners currently offer about 300 policies for life, health, automotive, property and travel coverage. Ficari, who also...
TechnologyCoinDesk

35 Chinese Banks Add Digital Yuan to Apps as Lenders Prepare for Adoption: Report

China’s central bank digital currency is reaching increasingly more consumers because 35 Chinese banks have embedded digital yuan wallets in their mobile apps, compared to the initial six, local media reported on Thursday. Small and medium-size banks are gearing up to provide e-CNY services to their customers, state-owned Shanghai Securities...
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jobs and Services On-Demand Platform Launches in Support of Small to Medium-Size Businesses and Solopreneur Communities with Services to Offer

Online Platform Wage Hits 100,000 Monthly Active Users and Raises Initial Pre-Seed Capital to Support Growth. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / A new company is trailblazing how gig workers and solopreneurs find and secure work with the launch of the Wage app, an on-demand jobs, and services platform with 100,000 users and growing. Wage allows users to post any task and find an experienced professional to get the job done, from landscape professionals and handypersons to dog walkers and computer repair services. The Chicago-based startup promises to become a go-to marketplace for solopreneurs nationwide, serving all verticals as the gig economy shows signs of becoming the new working-class norm.
BusinessTechCrunch

Amazon backs Indian wealth management service Smallcase in $40 million funding

The American e-commerce giant has backed Bangalore-based startup Smallcase in a $40 million Series C financing round. The round was led by Faering Capital and Premji Invest as well as existing investors Sequoia Capital, Blume Ventures, Beenext, DSP Group, Arkam Ventures, WEH Ventures and HDFC Bank also participated in the new round, which brings its total to-date raise to over $65 million.
Small BusinessKDVR.com

Helping Small Businesses

Small businesses were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, facing high rates of store closures, layoffs and financial hardships. Our expert, Stepahnie Paturzo, global head of business marketing at Klarna, explains a new initiative that will help small businesses recover.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

The State Of Small Business Loans In Australia Amid New Lockdowns

The world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic with some countries exhibiting more hardships than others. Australia in particular ranks as among the most locked-down countries and entrepreneurs across the world are paying particularly close attention to the latest developments. Will Australian companies be able to navigate through a...
MarketsZDNet

Customer data sharing under Open Banking commences in Brazil

One of the most important phases of the Brazilian open banking project, which involves the sharing of customer registration and transactional data, has gone live today (13), enabling consumers to request their financial information is shared with other institutions. The open banking initiative, introduced by the Central Bank of Brazil...
TravelSKIFT

Indian Travel Startup Ixigo Files to Go Public to Raise $200 Million

More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Ixigo, an online travel and transit booking app, has filed papers with Indian regulators to raise $200 million (1,600 crore rupees) via an intital public offering. The Gurgaon-based online travel company on Thursday...
Economythepaypers.com

Bank Zero launches in South Africa

Bank Zero, a digital-only bank offering its services via a smartphone app, has launched in South Africa, according to itnewsafrica.com. The launch comes three years after Michael Jordaan and other co-founders announced the digital banking newcomer’s introduction into the market. Currently, the mutual digital bank is adding potential customers on a staggered basis. New customers interested in joining will be placed in a waiting queue which, according to Zero Bank, the team is clearing up ‘at lightning speed’.
Small BusinessBaton Rouge Business Report

$1 trillion infrastructure bill provides inducements for small businesses

The Senate on Tuesday approved the sweeping infrastructure bill that will inject around $1 trillion over five years into America’s roads, waterways, and bridges—and small business will have a key role, Inc. reports. “There is an opportunity for small businesses across sectors—from the building and construction industry to the telecommunications...
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

Women From small Towns Constitute 65% of Indian Cryptocurrency Sign-Ups

WazirX is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Mumbai. Its recent data has shown an up-to-date growth of 2,648% crypto sign-ups from smaller city users in India. WazirX data also pointed out an increase in the country’s total number of enthusiasts and women investors. 65% of the entire crypto sign-ups made on WazriX by the Indian women are from India’s tier III and tier-II cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy