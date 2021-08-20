Letter to the editor

Town acquistion of Cape Cod Sea Camps property a great opportunity. The Town of Brewster is working to secure the sites of the former Cape Cod Sea Camps for public and community use and I enthusiastically support this. The town hosted a virtual public forum on Aug. 17 and presented a possible acquisition strategy. At that meeting we learned their goal is to acquire the Sea Camps to provide residents with many benefits and to stop major development of the properties. The town is looking to partner with groups like Audubon, Brewster Conservation Trust and the YMCA to reduce town costs.