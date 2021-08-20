Cancel
Oroville, CA

Letter: Harness the wind in Feather River Canyon

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

It seems to me that it is past time that we should consider utilizing wind power that we know is in Feather River Canyon. It’s obvious that hydroelectric power is out of the question for now, and needs to be supplemented. Wind power would be the way to do it. Former President Trump has put in his personal negative connotation on harnessing wind power. But he’s been wrong before and if he’s wrong this time wind turbines could be in the canyon giving us much-needed power and helping to supplement hydroelectric power. This would give energy to people who have lost so much of their lives.

