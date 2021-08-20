Area games this week
Coaches: Doug Preston, John Hardin; Josh Jaggers, LaRue County. 2020 Records: John Hardin (5-3); LaRue County (4-3). Game Notes: Bulldogs won five of their last six games last season in their first year under Preston .... senior JHHS running back Keyandre Strand is the leading returning rusher in the area after gaining 828 yards last season .... LCHS senior Kellen Bowen is a player to watch for the Hawks on offense after he caught 16 passes for a team-high 369 yards last year.
