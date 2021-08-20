Taiwan July export orders up 21.4% y/y, better than expected
TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for July, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JULY REUTERS POLL JUNE Export orders (y/y )% +21.4 +20.85 +31.1 Export orders from China +20.1 +36.7 Export orders from U.S. +16.5 +24.0 Export orders from Europe +14.3 +24.3 Export orders from Japan +27.6 +28.4 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung and Ben Blanchard. Editing by Jane Merriman)
