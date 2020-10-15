Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Can this makeup fool facial recognition?

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN Style Beauty (11 Videos) Glossier founder created a beauty brand she 'could be friends with'

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

628K+
Followers
93K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facial Recognition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in the Northeast

Here's where Henri is now — and where the storm's going next. Tropical Storm Henri is about 100 miles northeast of New York City and 20 miles southeast of Hartford, Connecticut, according to the 5 p.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center. "Henri weakens a little more while moving...
WorldCNN

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?
LifestyleCNN

The latest on Afghanistan

First United Airlines flight with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in US. United Airlines says its first evacuation flight with evacuees from Afghanistan on board has arrived on US soil. The Boeing 777-300 arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia Monday afternoon after flying more than 14 hours from Al Udeid...
Softwareslashdot.org

Researchers Create 'Master Faces' To Bypass Facial Recognition

Researchers have demonstrated a method to create "master faces," computer generated faces that act like master keys for facial recognition systems, and can impersonate several identities with what the researchers claim is a high probability of success. In their paper (PDF), researchers at the Blavatnik School of Computer Science and the School of Electrical Engineering in Tel Aviv detail how they successfully created nine "master key" faces that are able to impersonate almost half the faces in a dataset of three leading face recognition systems. The researchers say their results show these master faces can successfully impersonate over 40 percent of the population in these systems without any additional information or data of the person they are identifying.
MakeupPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

You Can Now Buy Fruity Pebbles Makeup (Sadly, It Isn’t Edible)

The folks at Revolution Beauty, a British-based cosmetics and skincare brand, have made something that none of us knew we needed -- Pebbles cereal makeup. Yep, they've just rolled out their colorful I Heart Revolution x PEBBLES™ makeup collection. The collection is the first-ever food brand-inspired collaboration for the brand...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
TechRadar

Many Americans aren't aware they're being tracked with facial recognition while shopping

Despite consumer opposition to facial recognition, the technology is currently being used in retail stores throughout the US according to new research from Piplsay. While San Francisco banned the police from using facial recognition back in 2019 and the EU called for a five year ban on the technology last year, several major retailers in the US including Lowe's, Albertsons and Macy's have been using it for both fraud and theft detection.
TechnologyFast Company

The great misunderstanding at the core of facial recognition

In the last five years, facial recognition has become a battleground for the future of artificial intelligence (AI). This controversial technology encapsulates public fears about inescapable surveillance, algorithmic bias, and dystopian AI. Cities across the United States have banned the use of facial recognition by government agencies and prominent companies have announced moratoria on the technology’s development.
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

Google adds facial expression recognition to Android Accessibility Suite beta version

A team at XDA Developers has discovered that Google has added facial expression recognition to the beta version of the Android Accessibility Suite, which came with the beta version of Android 12. The new feature is called collectively Camera Switches. The new features appear to be geared toward allowing those with disabilities to communicate with their phone without using their voice.
Electronicsluxurylaunches.com

This Japanese company has created an AI-powered robotic talking grandchild for lonely grandparents. It has facial recognition, a massive vocabulary and can also be rocked to sleep.

During the pandemic outbreak last year, the one thing that struck many people the world over was loneliness and subsequent depression and/or low mental wellness. It was tough for people from every age group to grasp the ‘new realities’ of involuntary solitary confinement. But, this was not such a new...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
Beauty & FashionCNN

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyoncé has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond. The Grammy-winning performer wears the stunning piece of jewelry, which features one of the world's largest yellow diamonds, as she and her rapper husband Jay-Z become the faces of Tiffany & Co's new "About Love" campaign.
Public HealthCNN

US FDA approves first Covid-19 vaccine

Full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is "imminent," a senior federal official told CNN last week. Another official said the approval could come in the next two weeks or as early as today. Once it happens, it could help allay concerns for those...
Real EstateCNN

The US housing market is starting to cool off -- a bit

(CNN) — The housing market is showing signs of cooling off. Sales of existing homes -- which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- were up 2% in July from the month before, marking two consecutive months of increases, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy