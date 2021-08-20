The White Lotus: Connie Britton recalls surreal evening at Jennifer Coolidge’s New Orleans home

Connie Britton has recalled the unconventional evening she spent at the New Orleans home of her co-star in The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor recalled how “national treasure” Coolidge texted an invitation to her house, saying: “No matter what, even if it’s late, you have to come because I feel like the spirits are really strong tonight.”

Britton said she arrived at Coolidge’s house and waited outside for approximately 10 minutes before she was let in. She said the Victorian-style home was “completely candlelit” and she felt like she was “walking into a haunted house from the 1800s”.

The pair then ate pizza and drank wine on the terrace until one in the morning “waiting for the spirits to show up” – but none ever did.

The two stars appear together in HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, in which Britton plays a successful businesswoman on holiday with her family and Coolidge portrays a rich singleton dealing with the recent death of her mother.

The White Lotus has secured a second-season renewal, with the next series set to follow a new group of holiday-makers at a different White Lotus hotel property.