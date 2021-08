On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies edged 0.1 per cent lower after hitting its highest level since early-November earlier in the session, as traders appeared to be engaged in a weekend buy-the-dip move with US Treasury bond notes rising higher, though, near-term outlook for most major and emerging market currencies remained downbeat as pandemic concerns would likely to add fresh impetus into the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal amid rising Delta concerns.