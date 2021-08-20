Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous rip currents and rough seas associated with Tropical Cyclone Henri will make conditions in the surf zone dangerous.alerts.weather.gov
