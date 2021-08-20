Cancel
MLB

Ray scheduled to start as Toronto hosts Detroit

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Detroit Tigers (58-65, third in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (63-56, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -257, Tigers +211; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Detroit will play on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 31-25 on their home turf. Toronto is hitting a collective batting average of .265 this season, led by Teoscar Hernandez with an average of .317.

The Tigers are 25-35 on the road. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .359.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 35 home runs and is batting .313.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 67 RBIs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by four runs

Tigers: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

