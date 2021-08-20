Cancel
Rangeley, ME

Property Spotlight- Great Spot, Great Location

Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANGELEY PLT – GREAT HOUSE, GREAT LOCATION!! Privately sited on 53.9 wooded acres on the Bemis Road, this 3BR, 2BA home features open floor plan, sun filled living spaces, roomy screened porch. Detached 2-car garage with finished room above offers additional potential living space. On-demand Kohler generator, plus being sold furnished. Level lot in tree growth tax status on town maintained year-round road. Super spot for 4-season recreation – ATV/snowmobile from your door. Close to Oquossoc Village amenities, fly fishing at the Causeway, AT hiking trail. Offered for $499,000.

