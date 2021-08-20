Madrid Historical Society open in conjunction with Phillips Old Home Days

MADRID The Madrid Historical Society (MHS) will be open to the public Saturday, August 21, in conjunction with Phillips Old Home Days, from 10:00 – 2:00, showcasing the school room display and museum. This year we’ll be serving up milk shakes made from the milk shake machine that once operated in the Madrid Store. Opening the museum to the public provides an opportunity for both local residents and visitors to continue to discover the history of Madrid. It also provides an opportunity for guests to share their memories of what was once a thriving community. MHS is always looking for memorabilia and photographs from Madrid. Items could be on loan or gifted; photographs can be scanned and returned. Please call 639-2115 for more information.