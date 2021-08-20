Cancel
Oquossoc Day 2021 – August 21st

Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Oquossoc Day 2021 will be fun for all ages on August 21st with the theme ‘Jungle Safari’. This all day event features an Art, Craft & Antique show, live music, Guide Boat Relay Races, a supercharged Decorated Boat Parade, Wooden Boat Show, kid’s activities and more. For more information please...

www.sunjournal.com

Rangeley, MESun-Journal

Challenge Cup to highlight Oquossoc Day Saturday

Oquossoc Day will set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in Oquossoc Village. The festivities will kick off on Oquossoc Cove at 10 a.m. with the 3rd Annual First Responders Challenge Cup Races. Teams from the Rangeley Fire Dept., Franklin Co. Sheriff, U.S. Border...
Kingston, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Kingston Bakery Permanently Closing Next Month

The past year and a half hasn’t been easy on anyone, and I’m saddened every time I hear about another Hudson Valley business closing. Needless to say, that includes the closing of the popular Local Artisan Bakery at 448 Broadway in Kingston. I became curious about this bakery when I kept seeing people raving about it on an Ulster County Eateries Facebook page.
Centre County, PAabc23.com

Centre County Grange Fair

The Grange Fair in Centre County kicked off this weekend bringing thousands back to Centre Hall for the festivities. Check it out there has been live music games, rides, and lots of fair food to enjoy. The Grange Fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic and the excitement of it’s return can’t be missed.
Rangeley, MESun-Journal

Rangeley Community Chorus to perform

The Rangeley Community Chorus plans to present “So Happy Together,” an evening of music about being together, happiness, singing, and being happy about being together and singing. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley. The...
binghamtonhomepage.com

Afton Sidewalk Day, 9am to 3pm on Saturday, August 21st

AFTON,NY- Afton Sidewalk Day returns, Saturday, August 21st from 9am to 3pm brought to you by the Greater Afton Area Chamber of Commerce and 6zero7events.com “Proudly Promoting Afton, New York”. featuring. Afton VFW Pancake Breakfast 8am to 11am. S.A.D.D. Club “Beer Goggles” Demonstration and Popcorn for sale. Smoothies, Iced Coffee...
North Bend, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

Torguson Skatepark Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, August 21st

The skatepark renovation project at Torguson Park in North Bend is complete! This project nearly doubled the footprint of the facility to a 13,000 square foot concrete skate park with exciting elements for all skill levels as well as a central gathering area. The loop style design provides a safe...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Landing Contemporary Art Hosting Block pARTy on August 21st

Join us as we celebrate the last days of summer with art, live music, local goods, light bites, and drinks at a colorful pop-up party on King Street. We’re not done with celebrating the gorgeous weather and bright outlook of the summer, are you? In a city that’s famous for its art and colorful streets, we want to send off the season with a bang. Join us as we feature local artists, vendors, and live music in this one-day only pop-up at Hed Hi Studio on King.
Mountain View, ARkffb.com

Mountains, Music, and Motorcycles is coming to Mountain View August 20th-21st

The 17th annual Mountains, Music, and Motorcycles is being held August 20-21 in Mountain View, AR. The festival, largely centered on downtown, brings bike enthusiasts together for a family-friendly event that includes vendors and entertainment. This year has continued to present us with special challenges to how the event is organized, same as last year. However, we are excited to still be able to continue this event for our community.
Festivalskiddle.com

Weyfest festival

Imagine, a music festival without mud. Where people open gates for you, say “excuse me” and move aside to let you to the bar. The tantalising aromas of great food mix with the nostalgic smell of steam from the resident railway, conjuring up memories of a bygone industrial age. Where...
Snohomish, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

RiversEdge Brewfest returns to Snohomish on August 21st

The RiversEdge Brewfest takes place on Saturday, August 21st in Snohomish, Washington at Stocker Fields. This non-profit event benefits Snohomish Youth Soccer. More than 20 breweries will pour at the event. For a list of participating breweries, more information, and tickets, visit the event website. Among the breweries involved, Twin...
Musictxktoday.com

Music in the Park: Proud to be an American Saturday, August 21st

Historic Washington State Park announces the final performance of its annual summer Music in the Park concert series with the theme “Proud to be an American” on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30pm. Concert is FREE and will be on the front lawn of the 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center. On August...
Auburn, MESun-Journal

Hospice thrift store hosts plant sale on Tuesday

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store would like to alert everyone in Sun Spots Land about the End-of-Summer Houseplant Sale it is hosting Tuesday, Aug. 24. Featured in this sidewalk sale will be a wide selection of classic, easy-care plants such as pothos, begonias, jade plants, and German and Swedish ivies, as well as the more exotic Crown of Thorns, parlor maples, miniature rubber trees, and much more. The sale begins at 10 a.m. and continues until the last plant is sold. The Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store is at 245 Center St., Suite 2, in Auburn. For questions about donations or other information, contact the store at 312-5092 or go online at https://androscoggin.org/ or www.facebook.com/ .
Pioneer, CAledger.news

Great Yard Sale August 20th & 21st

Great Yard Sale August 20th & 21st from 9-4. 17515 Canyon View Ct. off Stella, off 88 in Pioneer. Furniture, home decor, clothes, snow chains, kid's stuff, antique pinball machine, generators & a selection of beautiful, one of a kind, handcrafted & repurposed, functional but artistic, furnishings and decor. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!
visiteureka.com

August 21st Fun Fly with Humboldt Kiters

Humboldt Kiters is holding a Fun Fly day on August 21st. Come bring your own kite, or watch as intricately crafted kites take to the skies. Humboldt Kiters is all about flying kites, talking about kites, and sharing photos and Videos of kites. We can also make plans to fly kites. Join us for this free event at Waterfront Fields along the beautiful Humboldt Bay.
North East, MDnortheastmd.org

HELIXX at VFW Post 6027 – August 21st

The Cecil County Arts Council is joining forces with the VFW Post 6027 in North East, MD for Saturday evening live music concerts. Come see the band HELIXX live on Saturday August 21, 2021 from 7–11pm. The Cecil County Arts Council will be there at intermission to collect money for...
Jersey City, NJnewjerseystage.com

Nimbus Arts Festival Presents Roots & Folk Music on August 21st

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Sit back and enjoy an outdoor concert with an ice-cold beverage in hand; Grab a bite from an on-site food truck, and browse local arts vendors; What could be better? Soak up the last bit of summer at the Nimbus Arts Festival with a night of roots & folk music on August 21st at 7:00pm. Co-Presented with Hudson West Folk Festival, the event takes place at 107 Morgan Street in Jersey City.
Avon, COavon.org

Vail Valley Brew’Au Comes to Avon August 21st

Celebrating 25 years of giving, Vail Valley Charitable Fund brings new event to Avon!. In celebration of 25 years of giving, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund (VVCF) is pleased to announce the first annual Brew'Au on August 21st at Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon. This event builds upon the Vail Valley Brewfest in 2018 and 2019 – with a luau twist!
Sun-Journal

Gallery 302 to exhibit the work of Christina Davis

Gallery 302 plans to welcome Christina Davis as the guest artist from Aug. 28 through Oct. 1 at 112 Main St. in Bridgton. Though the gallery is not having a reception with food, the public is invited to meet the artist and listen to a talk and demonstration by Davis at 5 p.m. opening night at the Gallery.

