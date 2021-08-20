Oquossoc Day 2021 – August 21st

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store would like to alert everyone in Sun Spots Land about the End-of-Summer Houseplant Sale it is hosting Tuesday, Aug. 24. Featured in this sidewalk sale will be a wide selection of classic, easy-care plants such as pothos, begonias, jade plants, and German and Swedish ivies, as well as the more exotic Crown of Thorns, parlor maples, miniature rubber trees, and much more. The sale begins at 10 a.m. and continues until the last plant is sold. The Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store is at 245 Center St., Suite 2, in Auburn. For questions about donations or other information, contact the store at 312-5092 or go online at https://androscoggin.org/ or www.facebook.com/ .