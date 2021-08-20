It takes a pandemic: Mental Health parity may finally have its day!

So many in the workforce are burnt out, especially if you’ve been working throughout the pandemic and even if you’re just getting your groove back at work it can be a lot to cope with. We are all too familiar with playing ‘hooky’ or calling in sick to work but let’s normalize mental health days, as they are just important if not more to ask for and prevent burnt out and breakdowns in the workplace and at home. Reena B. Patel, LEP, BCBA, renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, and board-certified behavior analyst joined us to share how to ask your boss to take a day off of work for your mental wellness: