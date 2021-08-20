Cancel
Grey's Anatomy season 18 casts The OC star

Cover picture for the articleGrey's Anatomy season 18 is expanding its cast ahead of its premiere next month, and the latest addition is a very exciting one indeed. Following on from the news that Kate Burton is set to reprise her role as Meredith Grey's mum Dr Ellis Grey, Deadline is reporting that Peter Gallagher will make his Grey's debut in the upcoming season.

