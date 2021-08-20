Cancel
MLB

Gilbert scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Rockies

By The Associated Press
Lynchburg News and Advance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Diamondbacks (41-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (55-66, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, .00 ERA, .55 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-7, 4.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -187, Diamondbacks +160; over/under is 11 1/2...

