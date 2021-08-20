Cancel
August 20 fishing report from Byron Stout

By Byron Stout
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Towers trout conquests on the Frying Pan included a cutthroat, cutbow hybrid cutthroat/rainbows, and browns, the latter actually legal for the frying pan.

Between the threat of Tropical Storm Fred, and August heat with the dog star adding to the sun’s daily beatdown, fishing reports over the past week were on the light side. Not that the fish weren’t biting.

Ed Warner’s bucket list tarpon from the beach hit his live whiting on Friday the 13th. “Kicked my butt for an hour, and then swam off safely as if nothing happened!”

SANIBEL: Ed Warner’s thoughts of Friday the 13th no longer jive with the ominous ideas of everyone else, after he caught and released a 66-inch tarpon from Sanibel’s Tarpon Bay beach access. Thirty years of trying paid off after he heaved a live whiting into the surf on an 11-foot rod with a Penn 8500 spinning reel loaded with a 60-pound braided line ending in 80-pound mono and a 4/0 circle hook.

ESTERO BAY: Andy Wawrzyniak and his fiancée, Daria McCracken, fished a catch-and-release trip in southern Estero Bay on Friday morning that produced 18 mangrove snapper. The couple also got to cast to several snook, but Fishbuster Charters Capt. Dave Hanson reports the linesides were being finicky, not biting on shrimp, or live herrings.

Get Hooked Charters reports the approach of TS Fred and the normal dog days slowdown resulted in no paid trips over the past week. But Capt. Matt DeAngelis reports trout still were biting popping cork combos on central bay flats, snook were hitting live pinfish under docks in the passes, and cut baits fished in the early morning around oyster bars were good for redfish.

Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee said his buddy Noel Plumb’s juvie snook was one of many hitting their Schminnow flies on almost every cast to shorelines at the northeast corner of Matlacha Pass.

MATLACHA PASS: Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee reports a couple of hours last Friday with Matlacha angler Noel Plumb* that produced juvenile snook on almost every cast to shorelines in the Two Pines area, where trout also were biting for the take-home menu. No. 2 olive Schminnows were all the fish needed for inspiration.

Also in the Two Pines area, and a little farther north along Charlotte Harbor’s Burnt Store Bar, Cape Coral angler Don Schultz caught as many as a dozen redfish to 35 inches on outings between last Friday and Monday. He was fishing high incoming tides and also catching juvenile snook on live herrings, according to Lehr’s.

CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER: Wade Degraaff used a live ladyfish Saturday evening to pry a snook (estimated at 45 inches by measuring the length it stretched across the boat) away from the Caloosahatchee trestle, according to Lehr’s Economy Tackle. Degraaff also said the big ones all got away.

Lehr’s customers have been buying 1- to 2-ounce Hogy Protail lures and Flairhawk Jigs for casting to snook and small tarpon biting from the North Shore Park Pier at the W.P. Franklin Lock in Olga.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR: King Fisher bay boat trips out of Fishermen’s Village over the past week produced trout scattered down the harbor’s east side flats, where the action on jacks and ladyfish remained fairly frenetic. Over on the harbor’s West Wall, a few slot-size redfish mixed with juvenile snook were pretty much a lock, also when baiting with shrimp.

Char Mercer’s red grouper didn’t quite measure up to 20 inches. It was released 15 miles off Wiggins Pass, where her husband, Rick, said, “I’ll get him in October!”

OFFSHORE: Rick Mercer sent in a shot of his disappointed wife, Char, holding a husky little red grouper she dug off the bottom with a squid-tipped jig before her husband sent it back to grow a little bigger. They know where it lives, 15 miles off Wiggins Pass.

Lehr’s reports Blair and Rose Coffer fished in 67 feet of water off Captiva Pass on Tuesday, boxing their limits of red grouper to 24 inches, plus lane and mangrove snappers and a triggerfish. Rose also released an estimated 40-pound sailfish that took a squid freelined well behind their boat. Mike Westra of Lehr’s said that sailfish was one of about six he’s heard of in the past two weeks, usually farther offshore in deeper water where he’s also gotten reports of dolphinfish to 7 pounds.

FRESHWATER

LAKE TRAFFORD: Crappie fishing action ramped up with the Immokalee lake’s water level, which has increased central depths to nine or 10 feet after recent rains. Two anglers boated 27 and 20 nice specks by suspending live minnows at about seven feet on consecutive days spent at midlake this week. Lake Trafford Marina owner Ski Olesky reports early birds fishing the pier and shorelines at Ann Olesky Park have been picking off a few crappie on minnows, and a few bluegill have been biting there on worms, later in the morning.

Bobby Jones was throwing a Tennessee Shad Big EZ by Gambler in the eelgrass on Lake Okeechobee’s West Wall when this Big O bigmouth took exception.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE: Bobby Jones of Roland Martin’s Marine Center in Clewiston reports the best bass fishing of late has been very early, in Pelican Bay, on swim jigs and swimbaits. Pitching worms into vegetation on the West Wall has lasted a little later in the morning, and the heavy cover on the East Wall has produced well into the mornings by anglers flippin’ mats and heavy cover with soft plastic creatures. Bluegill bedding appears to be pretty much a done deal for this year, but bream still have been biting around the spoil islands off Uncle Joe’s (Mayaca) Cut, and around Cochran’s Pass on Observation Shoal.

ON VACAY

Fort Myers fly fisher John Towers reports the trout were rising in the crystal waters of Colorado’s famed Fryingpan River, but whatever they were eating wasn’t one of his dry flies. Not that catching mixed 15 trout on nymph patterns wasn’t the proverbial barrel of monkeys.

HOT SPOTS

No. 1: Charlotte Harbor’s West Wall for reds and snook, adjacent flats for trout.

No. 2: Two Pines area for juvie snook and whopper redfish.

No. 3: Sanibel beaches for snook, trout, and maybe even a tarpon.

No. 4: Franklin Lock for snook and young tarpon.

No. 5: Snapper and trout for fish fries from Estero Bay.

No. 6: Offshore for grouper and snappers.

No. 7: Lake Trafford for crappie.

Lake Okeechobee

No. 1: Cochran’s Pass and Uncle Joe’s spoil islands for bluegill.

No. 2: West Wall, East Wall, and Pelican Bay for bass.

