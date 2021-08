Before-and-after photos show Greenville, California, before, during and after the Dixie Fire ravaged the Gold Rush era town. The Dixie Fire is now considered the largest single wildfire in California's recorded history. SF Gate explained that since the August Complex Fire, the largest recorded fire in California state history, was just that, a complex fire, meaning it was made up of multiple fires, the Dixie Fire qualifies as the largest single wildfire, though it officially ranks as the second largest in the state's history. The Associated Press reported that the Dixie Fire is about half the size of the August Complex Fire.