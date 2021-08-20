Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long-period swells from Tropical Storm Grace will continue to bring a high risk of of rip currents at all local beaches this weekend.

Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties through 615 PM EDT/515 PM CDT/ At 536 PM EDT/436 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeport, Ebro, Bruce, Red Head, Pine Log, Seminole Hills and Bunker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Redwood, Renville, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Brown; Redwood; Renville; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Redwood, southeastern Yellow Medicine, northwestern Brown and southwestern Renville Counties through 830 AM CDT At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wabasso, or 12 miles southwest of Redwood Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Redwood Falls around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Franklin and Morton. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 44 and 64. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 56 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 857 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Dutch Corners to 7 miles northeast of Weston to near Bevent to Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bevent around 905 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected across low-lying areas along the banks of the Lower Cape Fear River including local tributaries. * WHERE...The banks of the lower Cape Fear River, local tidal waterways and creeks, from downtown Wilmington southward. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 5.9 1.2 1.0 1 Minor 24/12 PM 5.3 0.6 0.8 1 None 25/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 1 Minor 25/01 PM 5.2 0.5 0.8 1 None 26/01 AM 5.4 0.7 0.8 1 None 26/01 PM 5.2 0.5 0.8 1 None
Sioux County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sioux A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sioux County through 1030 PM CDT At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Selfridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Yates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park to 6 miles southwest of Mosinee to near Babcock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mosinee around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Wazeecha, Bevent, Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern-most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this early this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Forest County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Forest, southeastern Lincoln, Menominee, Waupaca, northern Oconto, northwestern Outagamie, Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 902 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Dutch Corners to 11 miles northeast of Weston to Bevent to near New Rome. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Antigo and Wittenberg around 915 AM CDT. Neopit around 935 AM CDT. Hartman Creek State Park around 940 AM CDT. White Lake, Chain O` Lakes-King, Gardner Dam Scout Camp and Big Smokey Falls around 945 AM CDT. Shawano and Keshena around 950 AM CDT. Waupaca around 955 AM CDT. Mountain, Legend Lake, Bear Paw Scout Camp, Carter, South Branch and McCaslin Mountain Natural Area around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include College Of Menominee Nation, Schmidt Corner, Lake Noseum, Breed, Ackley Wildlife Area, Mattoon, Northport, Polar, Sugar Bush and Hayes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pepin County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Goodhue, western Pepin and southeastern Pierce Counties through 830 AM CDT At 800 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Red Wing, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Frontenac around 810 AM CDT. Stockholm around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pepin. This includes U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Clark County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Taylor Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clark and Taylor Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 907 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Sheldon to near Augusta. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Medford, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Jump River, Longwood, Reseburg, Stetsonville, Goodrich, Willard, Withee, Gilman, Curtiss, Lublin and Highway 73 And 98. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Portage County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Waushara Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Portage and northwestern Waushara Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whiting to Plainfield. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Plainfield around 940 AM CDT. Whiting around 950 AM CDT. Stevens Point around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Amherst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lyon County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osceola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LYON...NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTIES At 1005 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, or 11 miles northeast of Rock Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Gulf, southeastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, southwestern Liberty and north central Franklin Counties in Big Bend of Florida through 230 AM EDT/130 AM CDT/ At 159 AM EDT/1259 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Lynn Haven to 6 miles northwest of Stonemill Creek to 14 miles east of Wewahitchka. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Stonemill Creek, Tyndall Air Force Base, Orange, Parker, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Southport, Cedar Grove, Chipola Cutoff, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Central City and Camp Flowers. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Camden and Glynn Counties through NOON EDT At 1108 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waverly, or 8 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Woodbine, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Waverly, Thalmann, Sea Island, Jekyll Island and Boys Estate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Goodhue County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Goodhue A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Goodhue, western Pepin and southeastern Pierce Counties through 830 AM CDT At 800 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Red Wing, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Frontenac around 810 AM CDT. Stockholm around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pepin. This includes U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Burlington County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC005-250200- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-210825T0200Z/ /PEBN4.1.ER.210824T0015Z.210824T0945Z.210825T0000Z.NO/ 1000 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton. * Until this evening. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.5 feet. * Flood stage is 2.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 2.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 2.0 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 2.5 feet, Some minor flooding begins in Eastampton along Rustic, Peninsula, and Paducah Roads. Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton also begin to flood. * Impact...At 3.5 feet, Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton are subject to evacuations. Old Georges Lane, Rancocas Trail in the Ewansville section of Southampton are also flooded as is Mae Avenue. The flooding in Eastampton spreads to West Railroad Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.5 feet on 04/18/2011. Target Area: Burlington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. For the Rancocas Creek...including Pemberton...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri North Branch Rancocas Creek Pemberton 2.5 2.5 Tue 9 am EDT 2.4 2.2 2.0
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Adams County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Adams County through 1015 AM CDT At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Friendship, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Colburn, County Roads C And G, The Preston Cliffs, Highway 21 And County G, County Roads G And O, The Ship Rock Wayside, The Colburn Wildlife Area and County Roads O And W. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 20.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.3 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Homes are surrounded on River Run Road in Suwannee County. Structures flood along Santa Fe Road west of Idaho Parkway in Columbia County. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, River Run Road at 29th loop floods in Suwannee County. Santa Fe Road in Columbia County is inaccessible.
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Waushara County through 1045 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of New Rome to 7 miles southeast of Adams. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Plainfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

