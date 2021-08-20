Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, the coasts of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. In Delaware, coastal Sussex County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous life-threatening rip currents are likely to develop. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk for rip currents will likely continue into Saturday and Sunday.alerts.weather.gov
