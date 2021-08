Liam Gallagher admitted he missed the "faces, voices and breaths" of his fans as he performed a free concert for NHS workers at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (17.08.21). The 48-year-old former Oasis singer made a triumphant return to the stage following the UK lockdown restrictions imposed to stop the COVID-19 pandemic as he sang for NHS workers and their families to thank them for all their hard work and the sacrifices they made to save lives during the health crisis.