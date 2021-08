The lockdown across Greater Sydney has been extended until the end of September, premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced. Cases continue to climb across the state, with the state recording 642 cases overnight, as well as four deaths. In order to tackle the relentless spread of the virus, particularly in Sydney’s west, where the vast majority of cases are emerging, a series of new health orders will come into effect from 12.01am on Monday, August 23.