Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ted Lasso Recap: The Rom-Communist Manifesto

By Keith Phipps
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the outset of “Rainbow,” the fifth episode of Ted Lasso’s second season, AFC Richmond still hasn’t found its way. Reviewing game footage after their latest loss, the team seems on the verge of despair except, notably, team captain Isaac (Kola Bokinni), who’s more angry than sad and eager to take that anger out on his teammates. Ted, however, is all right because he believes in “communism.” After a few beats of confusion pass, he clarifies: “Rom-communism.”

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Jeff Stelling
Person
George Wendt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rom Com#Sky Sports#American Football#Afc Richmond#Dubai Air#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV & VideosTVLine

Ted Lasso: A Celebration of the Christmas Episode's Best Moments

What, you thought only Hallmark Channel was allowed to celebrate Christmas in the summer?. Apple TV+ on Friday dropped Ted Lasso‘s first (but hopefully not its last) holiday episode, which saw Ted and Rebecca sub in for Santa and deliver toys to tots, as Roy and Keeley traverse Roy’s “stupid posh neighborhood” in search of a dentist for Phoebe, who suffered from extraordinarily bad breath.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Ted Lasso' Recap: We'll Have What Ted's Having

A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Rainbow,” coming up just as soon as you have a ticket for Reba McEntire…. Early in “Rainbow,” Ted and the team are watching video of yet another Richmond loss in what increasingly feels like a wasted season for the club. Our hero suggests that the key to escaping the spiral is for the players to put their faith in communism — or rather, “rom-communism,” as in movies like When Harry Met Sally or The Wedding Planner. Why? As Ted explains, “Believing in rom-communism is all about believing everything’s gonna work out in the end.”
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Ted Lasso' Recap: Ho Ho Ho and a Bottle of Mouthwash

A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Carol of the Bells,” coming up just as soon as I see Once twice…. With the series’ warm-hug vibe and belief in the power of empathy, there’s a sense that every Ted Lasso episode is a Christmas episode. So doing a literal Christmas episode could have easily felt like putting a Santa hat on a Santa hat. At the same time, given how Christmas is an even bigger deal in the U.K. than it can be here in the States, and given how much of Ted Lasso is about the culture clash between Ted’s outgoing Midwestern demeanor and Rebecca’s more reserved persona, it could offer an opportunity to look at that clash through the lens of a holiday that means much to both of them.
TV & Videosromper.com

Ted Lasso Is Our Pandemic TV Dad

When I was a kid, the spectrum of the TV dad loomed large in popular culture, reflecting the emotionally fraught era and running the gamut from Angela Chase’s still clinging-to-cool dad in My So-Called Life to the treacly-but-tender Danny Tanner of Full House. There was also the tough but kind parenting of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Uncle Phil and even Married with Children’s Al Bundy and Homer Simpson offered the occasional moment of doting. In the last few decades, TV dads have evolved with pop culture into something more sensitive, funny and self-aware. Think Phil Dunphy and Cameron Tucker from Modern Family or Black-ish’s Dre Johnson.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

4 Work Storylines We Love In 'Ted Lasso'

The basic premise of “Ted Lasso,” the 20-time Emmy-nominated show from Apple TV, is that a white guy is given a job he is clearly unqualified for. On the surface, it shouldn’t work. Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is a modestly successful American college football coach hired to manage the...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Carol of the Bells

Remember the karaoke scene from Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 7?. Watching the characters sing, have fun, and be silly led to a couple of realizations. Ted Lasso doesn't need heavy plotting to be entertaining, and wouldn't it be great if the show did an episode where the characters don't do much but hang out?
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Christmas Special Online

Leave it to the Apple+ series Ted Lasso to not only pull off one of the best Christmas episodes of all-time, but to deliver a Christmas classic in the middle of Summer. That’s precisely what Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 titled Carol of Bells manages to accomplish in spades.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Trio Of Stars On Positivity, Believing & No Filters – Contenders TV: The Nominees

“Sometimes I think that people, even though they’re meaning to be generous about what the show gave to everyone during this global pandemic, I do believe that whether I was anything to do with it or not, the show as a piece would have had that effect anyway, because the writing is exquisite and was needed,” Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham said about the Jason Sudeikis-led Apple TV+ series. Having debuted August 14 last year when so many of us were in lockdown during some of the darkest days of the pandemic, the series developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Ted Lasso’s Saddest Character Gets a Happy Holiday

Emmy-nominated actor Jeremy Swift on the wonderful moment that befalls sad sack Higgins. Ted Lasso decided we could all use an advance on holiday cheer. The latest chapter of the series is set at Christmastime, with one particular story line delivering some love and respect to a character who has been something of a doormat—Jeremy Swift’s perpetually put-upon Leslie Higgins. As befitting a doormat, this subplot is all about Higgins saying “welcome.”
TV & VideosVulture

Ted Lasso Recap: Have a Holly Lasso Christmas

It’s never easy to make a great sitcom episode, but making a great Christmas episode adds extra layers of difficulty. That has a lot to do with history and tradition. Just about every great sitcom has delivered a memorable Christmas episode or two, the best of them mixing laughs with a more ambitious than usual attempt to say something meaningful. Done wrong, Christmastime ambition can get the better of a show, making it descend into soppiness. But done right, a Christmas episode can crystalize everything that makes a comedy great.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ted Lasso, the character, is a figure of great pathology, a sloganeer drifting in a purgatorial state

"The sports comedy, now in its second season, is almost alarmingly unsexy, and yet it’s expertly attuned to the romantic and the sentimental, as if engineered by Pixar," says Doreen St. Felix. "You don’t discuss what the show is about but, rather, how it feels to watch it, which is comforting, or, as one headline put it, like 'a warm hug of nice.'" She adds: "Here is the molten core of the series, the power source that’s too hot to truly touch: Ted is a figure of great pathology, a sloganeer drifting in a purgatorial state. The simplicity of his language betrays his inner turmoil. When a colleague informs him that there are four countries in the United Kingdom, Ted replies, 'Kinda like America these days.' At one point, he encourages two feuding players to 'woman up,' since manning up hasn’t been so successful. He’s a gender-equality warrior, and yet the relentlessness of his world view has alienated his wife, who wants a divorce. The Richmond gig serves as an escape. But, even in the new place, Ted can’t help but rebuild his cheery hell, his fantasy of perpetual triumph through adversity. In fact, he seems to convert practically the whole country to his way. He’s quite the powerful white man...Ted Lasso was a long-gestating passion project for Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt (who plays Ted’s assistant, Coach Beard), Bill Lawrence (the creator of Scrubs), and Joe Kelly (a writer on Saturday Night Live). The comedy machers drew the premise from a couple of NBC commercials from the early twenty-tens, starring Sudeikis as an American coach in London, which promoted the network’s coverage of the Premier League. Back then, Ted was the butt of the joke—all red-blooded bluster and hubris. In the intervening years, he has been domesticated into a myth of American earnestness. Ted Lasso is trying to redeem the bygone phenomenon of the cultural diplomat; the show itself has become a tightly controlled piece of diplomacy. The coach is not a dandy, but we are reminded, while watching him, of the jaunty comportment of Barack Obama and his koans. ('I believe in hope,' Ted says, in Season 1. 'I believe in believe.') And then there’s Sudeikis himself. The performer, who grew up in Kansas, and who was previously known for his goofball turns on SNL, was never a philosopher-actor, nor was he a source of celebrity intrigue. Lately, he has been coyly encouraging the slippage between creator and character. At a screening for the second season of Ted Lasso, in July, he wore a T-shirt that read 'Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo,' in support of three Black British soccer players who faced racist abuse online after they missed their penalty kicks in the European Championship final against Italy. Total Ted move. In interviews, Sudeikis speaks in a down-home, Lassovian tongue—regarding the recent dissolution of a long-term relationship with a famous actor and director, for example, in a GQ profile last month, he said, 'It’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.' Many fans are getting off on having the permission to be openly credulous about his star power. Maybe Ted Lasso could be real. Maybe we can trust male television creators again."

Comments / 0

Community Policy