Pittsburgh, PA

U.S. Coast Guard Urging Boaters Use Caution On Pittsburgh’s 3 Rivers Following Heavy Rains

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the heavy rains in Pittsburgh this week from Tropical Depression Fred, the U.S. Coast Guard is calling on boaters to use caution on the three rivers this weekend.

The Coast Guard says the combination of higher water and people’s expectations for a weekend on the water can be dangerous when conditions are too extreme for safe boating.

They recommend everyone on the water wear an approved, well-fitted personal floatation device or life jacket.

Also, they’re reminding those hitting the water this weekend to not boat alone, make sure someone on sure knows where you plan to go in, take out, & when you plan to return, and if it’s water you wouldn’t swim in, don’t launch your boat in that water.

They’re asking boaters to be on the lookout for the signs of high-water hazards such as debris in the water, colder water, logs lodged together, bridges abutments that can catch debris causing swirling waves, turbid muddy waters, and the possibility of capsizing.

Pittsburgh, PA
Muddy Waters
