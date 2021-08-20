Cancel
Josh Gottheimer is a thorn in Nancy Pelosi's side. Again. Here's why you should care | Stile

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Josh Gottheimer, the New Jersey co-leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, is proving to be a problem for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Wyckoff congressman and eight other moderate Democrats are demanding that the House vote on the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that passed the U.S. Senate earlier this month before that body considers a vote on a sweeping and ambitious $3.5 trillion blueprint for retooling the nation's economy and its social safety net.

