Josh Gottheimer is a thorn in Nancy Pelosi's side. Again. Here's why you should care | Stile

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, the New Jersey co-leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, is proving to be a problem for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Wyckoff congressman and eight other moderate Democrats are demanding that the House vote on the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that passed the U.S. Senate earlier this month before that body considers a vote on a sweeping and ambitious $3.5 trillion blueprint for retooling the nation's economy and its social safety net.