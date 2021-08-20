Business community welcomes new teachers

CAMBRIDGE — Members of the business community worked together with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce to welcome the 50 new teachers to Dorchester County Public Schools. “On behalf of the Business Community in Dorchester County we would like to welcome you to the team,” a message accompanying the gift bags read. “The work you do is critical to the success of our community, and we want to let you know how much we appreciate your efforts. Preparing our youth for the future is a team effort and we want you to understand we are here to support you.”