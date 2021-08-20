Cancel
Shawn Mendes Name-checks ‘Señorita’ on ‘Summer of Love’

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight as summer in the western hemisphere draws to a close, Shawn Mendes dropped the music video for his latest single, “Summer of Love,” a collaboration with reggaeton producer Tainy. The video, which may as well be a commercial from the tourism board of Mallorca, features Hollister-style visuals of Mendes on a boat, Mendes on a beach, Mendes in a convertible, Mendes in a piazza, etc. “Meditation and tequila / Calling you my señorita,” Mendes sings in the third verse, referencing his 2019 hit with girlfriend Camila Cabello, after confessing in the chorus that “for a couple of months / It felt like we were 18.” Considering Mendes turned 23 last week, this lyric doesn’t suggest all that transcendent an experience, but sure! Listen to the full song above.

