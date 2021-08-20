Shawn Mendes Name-checks ‘Señorita’ on ‘Summer of Love’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship may look picture-perfect from the outside, but the musical pair goes through ups and downs like any other couple. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Shawn opened up about what it’s like to fight with Camila, revealing that they “get in the worst little arguments” but are skilled at calling each other out when necessary. “We have a really honest and open relationship, but…we definitely fight,” the singer said. “I think the longer the relationship goes, it's like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it's definitely not that holding hands all the time, but we're really good with each other. It never gets bad. It's always like a little fight.”