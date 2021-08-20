Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Naming of Little Rock law professorship raises questions

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing memo led to a Little Rock law school professorship being briefly named for former President Bill Clinton in 2020 and then to questions from lawmakers on Thursday. The professorship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law was the subject of a legislative hearing after questions from two professors. Now known as the Distinguished Professorship in Constitutional Law, it was funded by a 1999 donation from the school's namesake, according to a letter to legislators from UALR Chancellor Christina Drale.

