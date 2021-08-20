Cancel
North Little Rock, AR

Waterfall restoration work complete on North Little Rock's Old Mill

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Mill is back to working in full, nonfunctioning order. A 19th-century replica mill that was the brainchild of a depression-era real estate developer has been North Little Rock's postcard landmark for almost a century, but in September a waterfall in the park collapsed. While T.R. Pugh Memorial Park -- where the Old Mill is located -- remained open, the waterfall was in need of a rebuild.

